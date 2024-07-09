National

CUET-UG: Several Students Claim Responses In Answer Key Incorrect, Objections Window Closing At 5PM Today

CUET-UG: The candidates are also required to pay Rs 200 to object to per answer in the CUET-UG answer key, which the candidates also say is high.

PTI
CUET-UG 2024 result declared.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET and NET, several candidates, who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG have alleged the responses in the answer keys announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are incorrect.

The candidates claims came a day after the NTA announced the answer keys. The agency also said it will conduct a retest for CUET-UG candidates from July 15 to 19 if any grievance raised by them about the conduct of the exam is found correct.

CUET UG Result 2024 Answer Keys Released - File image
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till July 9

BY Outlook Web Desk

The candidates can now challenge the answers online till 5 pm today (July 9).

The candidates are also required to pay Rs 200 to object to per answer in the CUET-UG answer key, which the candidates also say is high.

Image for representation - null
NTA To Schedule Retest For CUET-UG Candidates If Grievances Raised By Them Found Correct

BY Outlook Web Desk

Several candidates allege response in answer key incorrect:

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, Rishabh, a candidate said, "Sir i found multiple errors in cuet ug answer key and know if I challenge all error (that I think those are errors ) the cost of challenging is much more than my CUET application."

Another candidate Bishal Bhowmik said, "when I checked my Geography OMR sheet with the CUET(UG) answer key. I am shocked because 80 pc of the answer key was wrong.

When I calculated the number with the wrong answer key that NTA provides,I only got 26 but in reality I will get 122 . Where my 17 questions are correct."

"Look @NTA_Exams you provide so many wrong answers in key who is going to pay thousand of rupees for your mistake ? We are not going to pay or accept evaluation on this bogus answer key," another X user shared.

Congress has also raised the issue with its spokesperson Ragini Nayak on X saying: "The answer is in NCERT book Crowd and the answer in NTA's Answer Key is audience. Now the student answering the question is stuck in limbo."

CUET-UG exam: The CUET-UG exam was conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time across the country. However, it was cancelled in Delhi a night before the exam was scheduled with officials citing logistical reasons, where it was conducted later.

The NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of CUET-UG will be completed in seven days and there will be no normalisation of scores as all exams will be conducted in a single shift.

For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in computer-based mode.

Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities this year.

