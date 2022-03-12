Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
CRPF Soldier On Leave Killed By Terrorists In Kashmir’s Shopian

Kashmir: The officials said the slain CRPF man was on leave and was killed by terrorists at his native village Check Chotipora in Shopian district.

Security forces on patrol in Kashmir.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 8:24 pm

Terrorists shot dead a CRPF personnel in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

"At about 7:35 pm, terrorists fired upon a CRPF personnel, Mukthar Ahmad, at his home in Check Chotipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir," a police official said.

He said Ahmad was referred to the district hospital in Shopian where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The CRPF personnel was on leave, the official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, he said. (With PTI inputs)
 

