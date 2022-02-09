Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Covid-19: Active Cases Continue To Decline In India; Recovery Rate Improves To 96.70 Per Cent

Covid-19: According to the Union Health Ministry, a reduction of 1,02,063 cases has been recorded in the active coronavirus caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Covid-19 cases dip in India.(File-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 9:57 am

India logged 71,365 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,24,10,976, while the active cases declined to 8,92,828, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,05,279 with 1,217 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 2.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.70 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 1,02,063 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
 

