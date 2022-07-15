Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Cops Booked For Allegedly Beating RSS Worker In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: According to a complaint given by Budaun native and RSS pracharak Aryanendra Kumar, he was beaten up by Sub-Inspector Ankit Kumar when he could not give space for the policeman’s vehicle to pass.

Members of RSS at an event in Guwahati, Assam.(File photo-Representational image) Getty Images

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 3:51 pm

Ten policemen were booked and one of them suspended after they allegedly thrashed an RSS worker at their police post following a road rage incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.
 
RSS and BJP workers blocked the Budaun road after coming to know about the incident. 

Kumar was taken to a police post, where he was kept for more than an hour and beaten up. Kumar said the incident took place on Thursday as he was returning home from a hospital where his mother has been admitted for the past several days.

Sub-Inspector Ankit Kumar has been suspended, Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh said. He said a case has been registered against Kumar and nine other policemen at the Subhash Nagar police station here.  

When information about this incident reached RSS and BJP workers, dozens of their leaders, including Aonla MP Dharmendra Kashyap, reached there and the Badaun road was blocked.

Amidst the commotion that lasted till midnight, a complaint was lodged against two sub-inspectors and eight constables accusing them of kidnapping and assaulting the RSS worker while holding him hostage.

Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said action will be taken against those found guilty. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

