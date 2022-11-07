Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Says BJP Did Nothing For Himachal Pradesh Youth During Its Rule

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress remarks came a day after BJP president J P Nadda released the party's manifesto for the November 12 assembly polls in which he promised Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and others sops.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur.(File photo) Tribhuvan Tiwari/ Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 3:14 pm

The Congress on Monday challenged the BJP to spell out the promises it has fulfilled instead of making fresh ones ahead of the Himachal Pradesh polls, and said it should seek votes from people based on its report card and not on its manifesto.

The remarks by the party came a day after BJP president J P Nadda released the party's manifesto for the November 12 assembly polls in which he promised Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and educational institutions, and sops for different segments.

Targeting the BJP, AICC joint secretary in-charge of Youth Congress Krishna Allavaru told reporters at a press conference here, "We want to challenge the BJP on behalf of the people of Himachal Pradesh. They should seek vote not on their manifesto but on their report card".

He said the youth of Himachal Pradesh should ask the BJP why it did nothing for them in the last five years and instead brought the Agniveer scheme in the armed forces which the youth is "not accepting".

In 2017, the BJP gave big assurances of giving lakhs of jobs to every household, he noted.

The BJP has failed to provide jobs to youth in the last five years but has taken away jobs of 14 lakh youth, he charged.

In the last five years, the BJP has kept 63,000 vacant posts in the state, he said

"Even today, Delhi BJP leaders say they will stop drug menace in the state, but they should tell the people that they have failed in stopping the drug menace in Himachal," he said.

Related stories

Explained: What Are The Top 10 Factors That Will Affect Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

Elections 2022: Discrepancy Between Vote Share, Seats Won And The Debate Over Proportional Representation

Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Celebrates Landslide Victory In Punjab

"If they have the guts, the BJP should look into the eyes of the youth and tell them what they did for them," Allavaru said, alleging that it neither filled vacant posts nor provided good education.

The Congress leader said the BJP has no right to come out with the 2022 manifesto as it has failed on all fronts.

"People of the state are fed up with the BJP's 'jumlas'," he said while claiming that the Congress in Himachal has fulfilled all its promises and makes well-thought out promises.

The Congress will provide one lakh government jobs to the youth of the country and set up a start-up fund of Rs 10 crore in every constituency totalling Rs 680 crore, he said spelling out its poll manifesto.

The Congress is wooing youth with five lakh jobs in the next five years and promised women that they would get Rs 1500 per month.

HP Youth Congress in-charge Amanpreet Lally took on Home Minister Amit Shah for his promise of setting up an anti-drug control bureau, asking what action the BJP took against the drug mafia and how much drugs were seized in Himachal Pradesh.

"If you have not done it till now, what will you do in the next five years," he asked.

Himachal Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari said the Congress has promised to set up an Anti-Drug Abuse Enforcement Authority under a high court judge and stern steps against prevalence of drugs in the state, which he alleged are coming from ports run by Adani. 
 

Tags

National India Himachal Pradesh Elections Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Congress BJP BJP President JP Nadda Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists