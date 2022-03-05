Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Congress 'Mislead' Farmers, PM Modi Provided Them 'Samman': JP Nadda

UP Election 2022: BJP president JP Nadda accused Congress of misleading the farmers on loan waiver, while saying that PM Narendra Modi has provided them Rs 6000 every year under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi schme.

BJP president JP Nadda accuses Congress of misleading farmers.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 5:02 pm

BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday accused the Congress of misleading farmers in the name of loan waiver, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 6,000 to farmers every year under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"Today many people call themselves farmer leaders, but they did nothing for the community. The Congress has misled the farmers in the name of loan waiver. (On the other hand) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 6,000 every year to farmers under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi," he said at an election meeting. 

"When the prime minister started the Jan Dhan Yojana, the opposition made fun of it. (SP chief) Akhilesh ji, who was born with a silver spoon, and Rahul (Gandhi) ji asked what will happen with bank accounts for the poor? Today, the money given under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Awas Yojana and other schemes goes directly into the bank accounts of the poor, and there are no middlemen," he said.

Nadda also claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) deceived the NISHAD party, and it was the BJP which worked to fill the plate (of the people).

NISHAD party is an ally of the BJP and its election symbol is a plate filled with food.

The BJP leader further asserted that only the saffron party brought the poor, dalits, deprived, exploited sections of the society, women, farmers and youth to the mainstream.

"We asked Akhilesh ji -- what have you done for Uttar Pradesh, but he did not answer. When their work is to get illegal arms factories opened and give patronage to goons, what will they do for the people?" he asked.  

Bhadohi will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7. (With PTi inputs)

