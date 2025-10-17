Congress Backs Telangana Bandh On Oct 18 Called by BC Organisations Against HC Stay On Quota

The Congress government in Telangana on Friday expressed solidarity with the bandh called by the Telangana Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) on October 18.
Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy had appealed to all organisations involved to hold the bandh peacefully and avoid causing any inconvenience to the public.
The Telangana High Court had earlier issued an interim stay on the government order.
The Congress government in Telangana on Friday expressed solidarity with the bandh called by the Telangana Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) on October 18 to protest the High Court’s stay on a government order providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections. The support comes after similar moves by BJP and BRS, PTI reported.
"I appeal to everyone — the general public and all communities — to participate in the BC bandh on October 18, which is being organised across the state against the BJP," said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in a statement.
The Minister called upon Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, along with State BJP President R Ramachander Rao, to schedule a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President to get the bill approved.
Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy had appealed to all organisations involved to hold the bandh peacefully and avoid causing any inconvenience to the public. He also warned of action against those indulging in unlawful or disruptive activities.
Why Telangana Bandh On October 18?
The Telangana High Court had earlier issued an interim stay on the government order providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body polls.
The Telangana government was expected to approach the Supreme Court after the state High Court issued an interim stay on a Government Order. Fulfilling a key electoral promise, the Congress government had issued the GO on September 26, increasing BC reservations in local bodies to 42 percent. This followed the passage of two bills earlier in the year by the state legislature, aimed at raising BC quotas in education, employment, and local governance.
With PTI inputs