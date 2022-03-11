Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Class 10 & 12 Term-II Board Exams To Start From Apr 26, CBSE Announces Date Sheet

The term-II exams for Class 10 will end on May 24, while for Class 12 students, the papers will end on June 15.

Class 10 & 12 Term-II Board Exams To Start From Apr 26, CBSE Announces Date Sheet
CBSE releases date sheet for term II board exams. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 10:32 pm

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Friday announced that the term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 will commence from April 26, as it released the schedule for the papers.


The board said that it has kept a considerable gap between any two papers in the term-II exams owing to the prolonged school closure due to the pandemic.


Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. I exams have already been held, while term-II exams commence from April 26 for both classes. The term-II exams for Class 10 will end on May 24, while for Class 12 students, the papers will end on June 15. 

Related stories

Culture Ministry To Organise Event To Mark One Year Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

SC Agrees To Examine Plea For Code To Curb Unethical Marketing Practices Of Pharma Companies

Sri Lankan Boat Apprehended For Fishing In Indian Waters; Crew Held


While releasing the date sheets for term-II exams, the Board said Friday that it has given a considerable gap between two papers in almost all the subjects in both the classes "as the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses". 


It also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet. "These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date," it said. The Board also said that the exams will commence at 10.30 AM.


"Despite the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries other than India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts," the board said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Class 10 Board Exam Class 12 Board Exam CBSE Board CBSE Delhi Indian City Indians India Board Exams Indian Students School Students Schools New Delhi Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Book Review: Can Dedicating Most Of Our Waking Hours To Work Deliver Us Happiness?

Book Review: Can Dedicating Most Of Our Waking Hours To Work Deliver Us Happiness?