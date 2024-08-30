National

Chirag Paswan Rubbishes Rumours of Rift With BJP, Says 'I'm Inseparable From PM Modi For As Long As...'

"My love for Narendra Modi is unshakeable. I am inseparable from him, for as long as he is Prime Minister," Paswan said.

Paswan that his views always reflected the governments stand |
Paswan that his views always reflected the government's stand | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday dismissed rumours of any rift between his party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, asserting that he is "inseparable" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Paswan said that he was ready to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections as an National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner "if the BJP so desires". He also addressed the recent meeting of his estranged uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"My love for Narendra Modi is unshakeable. I am inseparable from him, for as long as he is Prime Minister," Paswan told news agency PTI.

The Union Minister was responding to a question about speculations being triggered by his stance on issues like Waqf Board reforms, lateral entry into bureaucracy and creamy layer and sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

"As a matter of fact, my views always reflected the government's stand. A case in point is sending the Waqf Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee," Paswan pointed out.

Speculations had been rife that Paswan, an ally of the BJP, had begun to flex his muscles in the backdrop of the decline in the party's position in the political circuit.

The BJP fell short of majority in the Lok Sabha and had to depend on its allies' support to form the government.

However, the LJP chief dismissed the speculations and clarified that his party was not averse to fighting the polls as an NDA partner.

"The fact is, our party has an alliance with BJP in Bihar and at the Centre. So, we will abide by coalition dharma at national level and in my home state. And although we have no strings attached in states like Jharkhand, it does not mean we are averse to a tie-up with BJP there. If the BJP and other NDA partners want us on board, we are game," Paswan told PTI.

He also ridiculed the rumours that followed the meeting between Paras, who split the Lok Janshakti Party in 2021, and Shah earlier this week.

Some of the INDIA bloc leaders have claimed that Shah was indirectly sending a message to Paswan that he could not afford to defy the BJP, which had many yet to be played aces.

Paswan asserted, "He (Paras) has lost all public support. He had been meeting all people ahead of Lok Sabha polls, too. That exercise proved to be of no avail."

Notably, Paras, chief of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, had given up his Union Cabinet berth to protest against his party not getting any seat to contest in the general elections.

However, Paswan, who was the lone MP of LJP (RV) until then, got five seats and the party won all of them. Paswan won from the Hajipur seat, which is the pocket borough of his later father. This left Paras, who had won the seat in 2019, in a fix.

The 41-year-old actor-turned-politician was also asked about the recent controversy around Mandi MP and his "old friend" Kangana Ranaut.

"I think the matter should have been closed once the BJP made it clear that she had expressed a personal view which the party does not agree with," Paswan said while referring to an interview where Ranaut alleged that girls were raped at the site where farmers were protesting, creating a similar to the restive Bangladesh.

Paswan, however, expressed disgust over Punjab leader Simran Simranjit Singh Mann's taunt that Kangana seemed to have had an "experience of rape" herself.

"This is unacceptable," the Union Minister said, adding that "we cannot trivialise a crime that causes so much trauma to the victim. Especially at a time when the nation's conscience has been rocked by the horrific incident involving a doctor in Kolkata, which has evoked such strong remarks from the President, the highest constitutional authority."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Falter As Hosts Look To Cash In At Lord's
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. UCL 2024-25 Draw: Ronaldo, Buffon In Attendance In Monaco - In Pics
  2. La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Spot Kick Salvages A Point For Real Madrid Against Las Palmas
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Cummings, Colaco, Guillermo Set To Face-Off In Historic 133rd Final
  4. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
  5. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Offers No Excuses For Real Madrid's Sluggish Start
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Asks Omar Abdullah, Estranged Wife Payal To Appear For Mediation
  2. In Ayodhya, Rape Of A Minor Becomes A Political Weapon
  3. Kathua Rape Case: A Tragic Timeline Of Justice And Controversy
  4. SC Protects News Anchor From Arrest For Interviewing Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
  5. Gujarat: Deep Depression Over Arabian Sea Intensifies Into Cyclone Asna; Many Shifted To Safer Places | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin