Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Searches 105 Locations Under Operation Targeting Cyber Criminals

The searches were being conducted in association with police forces of the states and Union Territories. They said 87 locations are being searched by the CBI  and 18 locations are being searched by state and UT police in which over 300 suspects are under the scanner.

Central Bureau of Investigation. (File photo)
Central Bureau of Investigation. (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 7:43 pm

The CBI on Tuesday launched Operation Chakra against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes, carrying out searches at 105 locations across multiple states, officials said.

The searches were being conducted in association with police forces of the states and Union Territories. They said 87 locations are being searched by the CBI  and 18 locations are being searched by state and UT police in which over 300 suspects are under the scanner.

According to initial information, four locations in Andaman and Nicobar islands, five in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Punjab, Karanataka and Assam among others are being searched under the operation, they said.

Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were targeting gullible American citizens have been busted, they said. The CBI has informed America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the action, the officials said.

From one of the locations searched in  Rajasthan, the CBI has seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and one and a half kg of gold, they said.

The action came after inputs from Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police and Australian Federal Police, they said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

CBI Arrests Russian National 'Who Helped 820 Students' Cheat In JEE-Mains Exam

WB School Jobs Scam: CBI Names Ex-minister Partha Chatterjee, 15 Others In First Chargesheet

Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention

Tags

National Central Bureau Of Investigation Operation Chakra Cyber Criminals Union Territories Financial Crimes America's Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI) Australian Federal Police Royal Canadian Mountain Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

Bangladesh: National Power Grid Failure Leaves 140 Millions Without Electricity

Bangladesh: National Power Grid Failure Leaves 140 Millions Without Electricity