The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh. Ghosh went through interrogation for the last 14 days as part of the central probe agency's line of investigation for alleged 'financial irregularities' in the institution.
The case for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in the hospital campus is also investigated by CBI.
Ghosh, who is currently in custody with the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch, is accused of being involved in a major tender scam from 2021.
Ghosh resigned from his post as principal in August days after the body of the young medic was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Hospital.
(This story is being updated)