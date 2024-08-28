National

Kolkata Doctor Death: IMA Suspends Membership Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh

A Kolkata court recently allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a polygraph test on Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and five other doctors who were colleagues of the victim.

Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh |
Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh | Photo: X/@Provathalder7
info_icon

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday suspended the membership of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandeep Ghosh in light of the ongoing uproar over the rape and murder of an on-duty junior doctor alongside several financial irregularities during his tenure.
The BJP condemned the police action against protesters and slammed 'dictator' Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal

BY Outlook Web Desk

A Kolkata court recently allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a polygraph test on Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and five other doctors who were colleagues of the victim.

President Droupadi Murmu - PTI
'Enough Is Enough': President Murmu Breaks Silence On Kolkata Rape Horror, Crimes Against Women

BY Outlook Web Desk

After a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Bengal government, the central probe agency took over the alleged financial irregularities case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh following the Calcutta High Court's order.

However, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a money laundering case to probe the alleged financial irregularities at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The ED took cognisance of the CBI FIR filed in the case | - Representative File Image
ED Files Money Laundering Case In RG Kar Financial Irregularities Probe

BY Outlook Web Desk

The central probe agency reportedly took cognisance of the CBI FIR to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equal to an FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED has also gathered banking and medical procurement documents related to this state-run medical college and hospital from "various sources" and may soon issue summons to the accused for questioning and recording of statements, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  3. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
  4. WI Vs SA: Allowing West Indies To Play 'Natural Game' Crucial In South Africa T20I Series Win, Says Chase
  5. England's Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket At 37
Football News
  1. Premier League: Ipswich Town Complete Signing Of Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene
  2. Premier League: Hurzeler Excited By 'Excellent' Kadioglu After Brighton Move Confirmed
  3. La Liga: Olmo Happy To End Rayo Vallecano Hoodoo On Dream Barcelona Debut
  4. Claudio Bravo Chile Goalkeeper Hangs Up Boots At 41 After Storied Career
  5. Brighton Take Summer Spending Beyond $250M By Signing Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  2. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  3. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  4. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  5. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Accuses CM Mamata Of Threatening Doctors, IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Kolkata Doctor Death: IMA Suspends Membership Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh
  3. Night Patrolling, Access Regulation: Union Health Ministry's Measures To Ensure Doctors' Safety
  4. Cabinet To Set Up 12 Industrial Smart Cities In 10 States To Boost Manufacturing | Full List
  5. Mamata Calls For Death Penalty For Rape, Throws A Challenge At Centre 
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  2. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  3. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
  4. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
  5. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
World News
  1. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  2. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  3. SpaceX's Polaris Dawn: The Diverse Crew, Why Is It Delayed | Know About The First Commercial Spacewalk
  4. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
  5. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Accuses CM Mamata Of Threatening Doctors, IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists