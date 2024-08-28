Kolkata Doctor Death: IMA Suspends Membership Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday suspended the membership of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandeep Ghosh in light of the ongoing uproar over the rape and murder of an on-duty junior doctor alongside several financial irregularities during his tenure.
A Kolkata court recently allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a polygraph test on Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and five other doctors who were colleagues of the victim.
After a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Bengal government, the central probe agency took over the alleged financial irregularities case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh following the Calcutta High Court's order.
However, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a money laundering case to probe the alleged financial irregularities at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The central probe agency reportedly took cognisance of the CBI FIR to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equal to an FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
ED has also gathered banking and medical procurement documents related to this state-run medical college and hospital from "various sources" and may soon issue summons to the accused for questioning and recording of statements, news agency PTI reported citing sources.