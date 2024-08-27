ED Files Money Laundering Case In RG Kar Financial Irregularities Probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a money laundering case to probe the alleged financial irregularities at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, that came to the forefront in the wake of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the facility's premises.
The case pertains to the alleged financial misconduct under the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh and some other persons.
This comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe from the state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) and filed an FIR in the case.
The anti-corruption agency also took cognisance of the CBI FIR to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equal to an FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
ED has gathered banking and medical procurement documents related to this state-run medical college and hospital from "various sources" and may soon issue summons to the accused for questioning and recording of statements, news agency PTI reported citing sources.
They added that the accused named in the ECIR are same as those named in the CBI complaint.
Previously, on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI booked Ghosh and three other Kolkata-based private entities -- Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Beghachia and Khama Louha.
The CBI's FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and Prevention of Corruption Act Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed).
The CBI on Sunday had raided Ghosh's residence and premises related to former medical superintendent Sanjay Vashishth and 13 others in and around Kolkata.
During the searches, a CBI official had told reporters that "bahut kuch hai (There is a lot)".
Ghosh came under the scanner now after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor took place in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The top court had asked as to what was Ghosh doing the entire time and also raised questions over him first passing off the murder as suicide to the victim's parents.
Notably, the financial irregularities probe was transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta HC based on a petition filed by former deputy superintendent of the medical facility Akhtar Ali.
Ali had requested a ED probe into the alleged financial misconduct at the facility during Ghosh's tenure as principal.
The High Court had directed the CBI to submit a progress report in this case within three weeks, posting the matter for a follow-up hearing on September 17.
Ali had reportedly claimed that Ghosh was engaged in trafficking biomedical waste and medical supplies to the neighbouring country of Bangladesh, adding that he used to do business with "unclaimed dead bodies".