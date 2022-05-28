Saturday, May 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Cases Of B.A. Sub-lineage Of Omicron Found In Maharashtra For First Time

Their samples were taken between May 4 and 18. Two of them had travelled to South Africa and Belgium, while three had travelled to Kerala and Karnataka. The other two patients had no recent travel history, he said.

Cases Of B.A. Sub-lineage Of Omicron Found In Maharashtra For First Time
Representative image of a coronavirus PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 May 2022 6:44 pm

For the first time, four patients of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variants of the Omicron sub-lineage of coronavirus have been found in Maharashtra, an official of the state health department said on Saturday. All of them had only mild symptoms and were treated at home, he added.

These sub-lineages of Omicron were found in April in some parts of the world including South Africa, but until now no cases had been detected in the state “The whole genome sequencing was conducted by the Institute of Science Education and Research, and its finding has been confirmed by the Indian Biological Data Centre in Faridabad. As many as seven patients, all from Pune, were detected with the infection of the sub-lineage of Omicron,” the official said.

Related stories

Purchase Of Agricultural Land Converted To Residential Use Not Against Law: HC

IndiGo Fined Rs 5 Lakh For Denying Boarding To Specially-abled Child

Vice President Naidu Unveils Late Karunanidhi's 16-ft Tall Statue In TN

“Four patients have the infection of B.A. 4 variant while others have contracted the B.A. 5.  Four of them are men and three are women. Four patients are above 50 years of age while two are in the 20-40 age group while one patient is a nine-year-old child,” he added. “All the six adults have completed both the dosages of the vaccine while one has taken the booster shot too. The child is unvaccinated. All of them had mild symptoms of COVID-19 and were treated successfully in home isolation,” the official said.

Their samples were taken between May 4 and 18. Two of them had travelled to South Africa and Belgium, while three had travelled to Kerala and Karnataka. The other two patients had no recent travel history, he said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Omicron Omicron Variant Covid 19 COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Maharashtra Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Goa’s Own Gyanvapis: Govt To Reconstruct Temples Destroyed During Portuguese Regime?

Goa’s Own Gyanvapis: Govt To Reconstruct Temples Destroyed During Portuguese Regime?

GlucoFort Reviews – (Scam Or Legit) Best Blood Sugar 2022 Formula, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

GlucoFort Reviews – (Scam Or Legit) Best Blood Sugar 2022 Formula, Side Effects, Customer Complaints