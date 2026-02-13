NED vs USA LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: NED Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First In Chennai

NED vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: The Dutch skipper Scott Edwards won the coin toss and elected to field first at the MA Chidarbaram Stadium in Chennai on February 13, 2025

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
NED vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Netherlands have won the toss against the USA and elected to bowl first in match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Photo: X/USA Cricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Netherlands beat Namibia by 7 wickets in their last match

  • USA have lost both their matches they have played so far

  • The match will be played at the MA Chidarbaram Stadium in Chennai

The Netherlands will take on the United States of America in the match 21 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 13, 2026.

The Netherlands are in third spot in Group A with one win and a loss in the two matches they have played so far. After losing a close match to Pakistan, the Dutch made a comeback in their second game and registered a 7-wicket win over Namibia.

The USA, on the other hand, has lost both its matches against India and Pakistan. They started their campaign well, when they got India loitering for 77/6 in the first match, but could not capitalize on it and lost the match eventually.

Check the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

NED vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Netherlands have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Chennai.

NED vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

United States of America: Monank Patel(w/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan

Related Content
Related Content

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen

NED vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The match 21 between Netherlands and the USA will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST, while the actions begin at 7:00.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Netherlands Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Saiteja Mukkamalla Smashes 30-Ball Fifty At Chepauk

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

  3. 'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Seeking Equity: Caste Discrimination Continues At HCU 10 Years After Rohith Vemula's Suicide

  2. Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

  3. Justice On Hold: Jharkhand State Women Commission Defunct For Five Years, 4000 Cases Pending

  4. Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

  5. The Higher, The Lower: India's Entrenched Caste Hierarchy Feels Challenged By UGC Guidelines

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  4. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

  5. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action