NED vs USA LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: NED Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First In Chennai

The Netherlands will take on the United States of America in the match 21 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 13, 2026.
The Netherlands are in third spot in Group A with one win and a loss in the two matches they have played so far. After losing a close match to Pakistan, the Dutch made a comeback in their second game and registered a 7-wicket win over Namibia.
The USA, on the other hand, has lost both its matches against India and Pakistan. They started their campaign well, when they got India loitering for 77/6 in the first match, but could not capitalize on it and lost the match eventually.
NED vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Netherlands have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Chennai.
NED vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
United States of America: Monank Patel(w/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen
NED vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The match 21 between Netherlands and the USA will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST, while the actions begin at 7:00.