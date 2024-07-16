Calcutta HC Restrains CM Mamata Banerjee And 3 Others From Making Defamatory Remarks Against Governor

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upheld her statement that women feared visiting Raj Bhavan, Calcutta High Court on Tuesday restrained CM Banerjee and three others from making any defamatory or incorrect statements against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.
CM Mamata's Banerjee's remarks came on Monday while opposing a plea before the Calcutta High Court by Governor C V Ananda Bose for an interim order related to a defamation suit he filed against the CM and other TMC leaders.
The CM-Governor feud
On Monday, Bose reportedly sought to restrain Banerjee alongside two newly elected MLAs and another TMC leader from making further comments in connection with alleged incidents at Raj Bhavan.
In response, Banerjee's counsel SN Mookherjee argued before Justice Krishna Rao that her remarks were a fair comment on issues of public interest and not defamatory.
Standing by her earlier comment, Banerjee’s lawyer submitted that she merely echoed the apprehensions of women over certain alleged activities in Raj Bhavan.
The counsel said he was ready to state on affidavit the names of women who expressed such apprehensions.
Arguments over the prayer for an interim order were concluded before the court of Justice Rao, and the order on it will be passed later.
Molestation charge against Governor
On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had made an allegation of molestation against Bose, following which the Kolkata Police started an enquiry.
Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his/her term in office.
Appearing for Bose, counsel Dhiraj Trivedi submitted that the issue started with the governor inviting the two newly elected TMC MLAs - Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar - to take oath at the Raj Bhavan.
Stating that they had written to him seeking to take oath at the assembly from the Speaker of the House or the governor himself, he submitted that it did not mention any apprehension or fear as allegedly suggested later.