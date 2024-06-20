National

'Threat To Personal Security': Bengal Governor On Kolkata Police At Raj Bhavan, Says No Action From State Govt

Bose said that he had informed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of his apprehension, however, no action was taken in this regard.

PTI
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. Photo: PTI
info_icon

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that he does not feel safe with the Kolkata Police contingent deployed at the Raj Bhavan at present. "I have reasons to believe that the presence of the current officer-in-charge and his team is a threat to my personal security," he said.

Bose said that he had informed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of his apprehension, however, no action was taken in this regard.

Citing sources in the Governor House, news agency PTI reported that Bose had complained to the state government that there was constant prying by the police personnel in the Raj Bhavan. Bose could reportedly sense that the snooping was being done on insistence from "influencers" from outside.

The Governor's statement comes days after he ordered Kolkata police personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan to vacate the premises immediately. But they are still on duty at the complex.

An official said that Bose plans to convert the police outpost near Raj Bhavan's North Gate into a 'Jan Manch' (public platform).

The development came in the backdrop of police preventing BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari and other alleged victims of post-poll violence from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet Bose, despite having a written permission from the Governor himself.

Police had stopped Adhikari citing CrPC Section 144, which is imposed outside the Governor House, prohibiting large gatherings.

Bose had also written to Mamata to know the reasons as to why Adhikari and others were stopped from meeting him.

Subsequently, the Calcutta High Court questioned whether Bose was effectively under "house arrest", adn allowed Adhikari to visit the Governor House with the "victims of post-poll violence" upon receiving permission from Bose's office.

The BJP, after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had accused the Trinamool Congress of post-poll violence, which the Mamata Banerjee-led party has denied.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: IIT-B Students Fined Over 'Derogatory' Play; Delhi Court Reserves Order On Kejriwal Bail Plea
  2. SC Notice To Govt, NTA On Pleas For Cancelling NEET-UG 2024
  3. IIT-B Fines Some Students, Debars Some From Hostel Facilities Over Play 'Mocking' Ramayana Epic
  4. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  5. 'Threat To Personal Security': Bengal Governor On Kolkata Police At Raj Bhavan, Says No Action From State Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Want To Be A Part Of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' For THIS Reason, Farah Khan Reveals Why
  2. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Apologizes For Her Old Comment On Working Mothers: I Said Things I Don't Agree With Now
  3. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  4. Sunny Deol Teams Up With Telugu Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni For The 'Biggest Action Film Of The Country'
  5. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  2. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: Quinton De Kock Finds Form As SA Beat USA - In Pics
  3. Australia Vs Bangladesh Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Spin Could Hold Sway In Antigua
  4. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  5. Euro 2024: SCO Draw 1-1 Against SUI - In Pics
World News
  1. Russia Wipes Out Front-line Ukraine Towns By Retrofitting Bombs, Expanding Air Base Network
  2. Putin In Vietnam, Seeking To Strengthen Ties In Southeast Asia While Russia's Isolation Deepens
  3. Hajj 2024: Pilgrims Tackle Extreme Heat Conditions At Saudi Arabia's Mecca | In Pics
  4. Haiti Gang Violence: Over 5.5 Lakh Displaced As New Cabinet Tries To Restore Order In Strife-Torn Nation | Details
  5. Hajj 2024: Over 65 Indians Among 645 Deaths During Pilgrimage This Year, Most Fatalities Linked To Heat
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: IIT-B Students Fined Over 'Derogatory' Play; Delhi Court Reserves Order On Kejriwal Bail Plea