National

Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'

"The Governor does not have the authority to dismiss me. I have already informed the President about the situation and sought her intervention," the Speaker said.

PTI/X
Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee (L) | Governor Ananda Bose (R) | President Murmu (A) | Photo: PTI/X
info_icon

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday administered oath to two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs, stepping over the Governor's order to appoint Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee for the task.

The incident has led to the Raj Bhavan raising accusations of constitutional impropriety on the Speaker's part.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sent a report to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that the Speaker's actions violated the constitutional norms.

Bose asserted that the Bengal Speaker administering oath to the MLAs at the state Assembly was unconstitutional, an official from the Raj Bhavan said.

Notably, the special one-day session of the state Assembly was adjourned sine die after the legislators took oath.

The swearing in of the two TMC legislators -- Rayat Hossain Sarkar from Murshidabad's Bhagwangola and Sayantika Bandopadhyay from Kolkata's northern outskirts' Baranagar -- ended the month-long deadlock between the assembly and the Raj Bhavan over the ceremony's venue.

Taking his earlier stance back, where the Governor said that the oath will be administered at the Raj Bhavan, Bose on Thursday authorised Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee to administer the oath to the MLAs in the assembly.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE ASSEMBLY?

However on Friday, Asish declined from administering oath, saying that it would be inappropriate to do so when the Speaker is present in the Assembly.

"It is against the norms for the Deputy Speaker to administer the oath when the Speaker is present in the Chair. It would disrespect the Speaker's position," he said in the assembly.

Following Asish's stance, Speaker Biman Banerjee called the MLAs to the floor and administered the oath. TMC leaders in the House chanted 'Jai Bangla' slogans to celebrate the swearing in of the MLAs.

Defending his actions, Asish said, "I followed the rules of the assembly. According to Rule 5 of the assembly proceedings, if the Speaker is present, I cannot administer the oath."

Later, Raj Bhavan posted on social media that a report was being sent to the President over the said incident.

"The constitutional transgression has been done in spite of Hon’ble Governor appointing Deputy Speaker as the person before whom the two newly elected MLAs shall make and subscribe an oath or affirmation," a statement from Raj Bhavan read.

Countering the reference of Rule 5 of the assembly proceedings made by the Speaker and his deputy, the Raj Bhavan said whether any of it could be above the constitutional provisions.

"It is elementary knowledge that the Constitution supersedes any assembly rule," it said.

Speaker Biman, in response to Governor Bose's letter, said, "The Governor does not have the authority to dismiss me. I have already informed the President about the situation and sought her intervention."

Previously, the Speaker had sought President Murmu's intervention in the matter, accusing Bose of turning the official affairs into an ego battle.

Meanwhile, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay insisted that no House rules were violated.

"Rule 5 of the Assembly proceedings was followed. The Governor appointed the deputy speaker, who then recused himself citing Rule 5, as administering the oath in the Speaker's presence would have been disrespectful," he said.

Citing that there was no advance notice, the BJP legislative party of the state did not attend the one-day special session.

The Two TMC MLAs had been staging a sit-in on the Assembly premises, protesting against the Governor's previous stance. They were demanding to be sworn in by the Speaker in the assembly, as per the conventions of the House.

"We are very pleased to have been sworn in within the assembly. Due to the delay in our oath-taking, we were unable to serve our constituencies as MLAs," said Bandopadhyay.

Notably, the West Bengal Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has been at logger heads since the time Bose assumed office in November 22.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Exclusive Interview: Hem Mishra on Life, Activism, and Prison
  2. West Bengal: IAF Successfully Difuses Undetonated Bomb From World War II Found In Jhargram
  3. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  4. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
  5. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany Start Their UEFA Euro Quarter-Final Tie Against Spain; Wimbledon Action Continues