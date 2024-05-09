Molestation Case: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Makes Raj Bhavan CCTV Footage Public

In connection with a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan leveling molestation charges against him, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday disclosed the CCTV footage of the Raj Bhavan premises of May 2 to around 100 common people.
Footage from two CCTV cameras at the main (north) gate from 5.30 pm of May 2 were being shown to people at the hall on the ground floor of Raj Bhavan and screening was underway.
Besides the one-time screening, the Bengal Governor also launched a 'Sach ke Saamne' programme through which any citizen of West Bengal can watch the footage except CM Mamata Banerjee and Bengal Police for the stand they have taken. In order to watch the footage, anyone who is interested can simply drop a mail to adcrajbhavankolkata@gmail.com and governor-wb@nic.in or can make a call at 033-2200164.
Molestation charges by Raj Bhavan woman employee
Recently, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging that she was molested by Governor CV Ananda Bose in Raj Bhavan. A series of social media posts by the Trinamool Congress leaders also revealed that a female staff from Raj Bhavan had made allegations of molestation against Governor CV Ananda Bose.
Reacting to the allegations Bose earlier said, “Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal,”
Raj Bhavan entry banned for TMC leaders and police
The Bengal governor through a statement recently banned the entry of West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya into the Raj Bhavan premises of Kolkata, Darjeeling and Barrackpore for "defamation and anti-constitutional media statements". The governor also barred the police from conducting any investigation against him.
The statement also said that the governor has also banned the entry of police into Raj Bhavan premises in the guise of conducting unauthorized, illegitimate, sham and motivated 'investigation' to placate political bosses during elections.