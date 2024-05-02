National

TMC Corners West Bengal Guv Over Molestation Allegations, Bose Says ‘Truth Shall Triumph’

In his reaction West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has said ‘If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God bless them.’

PTI
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | Photo: PTI
info_icon

TMC on Thursday cornered West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose over the alleged molestation case. The party has launched a scathing attack against the state Governor.

The development comes when there had been row between Bose and West Bengal government over Sandeskhali incident in which there are allegations of molestation and land grabbing over TMC leader Shahjahan and his aides.

Targeting Bose, TMC leader Shashi Panja has said, "We are utterly shocked. The same Governor who reached Sandeshkhali talking about women's rights has now been involved in a rather shameful incident. He has sabotaged the reputation of his post and his chair. The victim is a staff member at the Raj Bhawan... Nothing can be more shameful than a Governor getting involved in such heinous crimes and that too in the Raj Bhawan... Today the PM is coming to the state and he will stay at the Raj Bhawan. We want to know his reaction to the matter... She was reluctant to file a complaint, she was scared and underconfident. The Governor is a powerful person after all..."

In reaction to the allegations, West Bengal Governor Bose has said, “Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal.”

