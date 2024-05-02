TMC Corners West Bengal Guv Over Molestation Allegations, Bose Says ‘Truth Shall Triumph’

Targeting Bose, TMC leader Shashi Panja has said, "We are utterly shocked. The same Governor who reached Sandeshkhali talking about women's rights has now been involved in a rather shameful incident. He has sabotaged the reputation of his post and his chair. The victim is a staff member at the Raj Bhawan... Nothing can be more shameful than a Governor getting involved in such heinous crimes and that too in the Raj Bhawan... Today the PM is coming to the state and he will stay at the Raj Bhawan. We want to know his reaction to the matter... She was reluctant to file a complaint, she was scared and underconfident. The Governor is a powerful person after all..."