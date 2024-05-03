National

Bengal: Guv CV Ananda Bose Bans Entry Of State Minister, Cops In Raj Bhavan Amid Molestation Allegations

In a series of social media posts by the Trinamool Congress leaders on Thursday, it was revealed that a female staff from Raj Bhavan had made allegations of molestation against Governor CV Ananda Bose.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose
The Bengal governor through a statement banned the entry of West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya into the Raj Bhavan premises of Kolkata, Darjeeling and Barrackpore for "defamation and anti-constitutional media statements" and also barred the police from conducting any investigation against him in the alleged molestation case.

In a statement from Raj Bhavan it was declared, "The governor has also instructed his office that he will not participate in any function attended by the minister. The attorney general for India has been contacted for advice on further legal steps against the minister."

The statement also said that the governor has also banned the entry of police into Raj Bhavan premises in the guise of conducting unauthorized, illegitimate, sham and motivated 'investigation' to placate political bosses during elections.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | - PTI
TMC Corners West Bengal Guv Over Molestation Allegations, Bose Says ‘Truth Shall Triumph’

BY Outlook Web Desk

Bose after the allegations were made public issued a statement where he said that he will not be cowed down by “engineered narratives” and the "truth shall triumph” after TMC leaders claimed that a woman working at Raj Bhavan levelled allegations of molestation against him.

In the statement, the Governor said, “Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal,”

CV Ananda Bose interacts with media - null
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Alleges ‘Snooping’ Inside Raj Bhavan

BY Outlook Web Desk

To the Raj Bhavan staff "who expressed solidarity with him following some derogatory narratives that were circulated by two disgruntled employees as agents of political parties," a communication by Raj Bhawan said.

