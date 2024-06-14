National

Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Modi In Italy For G7 Summit; Mortal Remains Of Indians From Kuwait To Reach Cochin Shortly

Breaking News Today LIVE, June 14: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's coverage of national and international events. We bring you up-to-the-minute updates on the most significant news and developments throughout the day. Stay tuned for real-time insights and comprehensive coverage of the stories that matter the most to you.

14 June 2024
L: PM Modi in Italy | R: Visual from Kuwait fire tragedy scene.

G7 Summit In Italy LIVE: PM Modi Reaches Apulia For G7

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Brindisi Airport in Italy for the G7 Outreach summit. He will also be holding a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the summit.

Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Top Events And Developments In Focus Today

Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here's a look at top events and developments in focus today:

  • Kuwait fire tragedy

  • Weather updates

  • The G7 Summit in Italy

  • Investigation into Jammu and Kashmir's terrorist attacks

  • Lok Sabha updates, and more.

In case you missed it, here are the key headlines from yesterday:

