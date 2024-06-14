Three New Criminal Laws To Come Into Effect From July 1; DoPT Asks All Ministries, Depts To Train Personnel

The Department of Personal Training (DoPT) on Friday issued a notification for all Ministries and Departments that the three new criminal laws will come into effect on July 1, 2024.
The DoPT has also requested that these Ministries and Departments incorporate the contents of these new laws into their various training programs to make the personnel aware and prepared for the new legal changes before they are enforced.
The three new criminal laws are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshaya Adhiniyam, 2023.
These three laws will respectively replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.
This was notified on 25th December, 2023 and will come into effect on July 01, 2024.
The notification further stated, "In this regard, all the Ministries and Departments are requested to issue suitable instructions to the training institutions under their administrative control to include contents on these three new laws in various training programmes organized by them."
"Suitable use may also be made of the e-Courses that offer an overview of the changes introduced through the new laws, which are available on iGoT Karmayogi portal."
They informed that the Ministries and Departments can take assistance of the Bureau of Police Research and Development under Ministry of Home Affairs for any assistance in curating training programmes on the subject.