Modi Meets Italy’s Meloni. Why Is PM Invited To G7?

Why Is Modi Invited To G7?

India has been a regular invitee to the G7 meets in recent years. PM Modi will participate in the G7 Outreach Summit for the fifth time in a row. India has attended 10 G7 summits in the past, and this will be the 11th. The Outreach portion of the summit refers to the inclusion of additional countries and international organisations beyond the core G7 members, with the aim of expanding cooperation on global issues.