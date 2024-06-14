Modi Meets Italy’s Meloni. Why Is PM Invited To G7?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Italy for the G7 leaders' summit, his first foreign trip since beginning his third term in office. He met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, the summit’s host, on Friday.
Modi will attend the outreach session of the summit, which is expected to focus on issues such as artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. He has already met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The G7 summit is being held in the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy's Apulia region from June 13 to 15. The G7 comprises the US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan.
Why Is Modi Invited To G7?
India has been a regular invitee to the G7 meets in recent years. PM Modi will participate in the G7 Outreach Summit for the fifth time in a row. India has attended 10 G7 summits in the past, and this will be the 11th. The Outreach portion of the summit refers to the inclusion of additional countries and international organisations beyond the core G7 members, with the aim of expanding cooperation on global issues.
On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7 countries, as well as the Outreach Countries and international organisations.
India's growing economic might places it at the centre of major global challenges, and its strong democracy, as proven by recent elections, makes it an attractive partner for the West. India is set to become the world's fourth-largest economy, overtaking Japan and surpassing all G7 countries except the United States and Germany.