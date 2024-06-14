Weather Updates: Light Rain Likely In Delhi, Heatwave Continues To Boil North India; Flood Alert In Bengal

The India Meteorological Department forecast light rain with possibility of thunderstorm or lightning with slight heatwave conditions in Delhi for Friday.
The weather office said that partly cloudy skies and drizzle is possible in some areas during noon and evening. However, the IMD said that heatwave conditions will continue in the national capital till June 19.
Meanwhile, IMD's weather bulletin said that extremely heavy rain is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 14 and during June 15-17.
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Odisha are also very likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 17.
DELHI WEATHER
As heatwave conditions continued to boil most parts of the northern Indian cities, Delhi could get some respite from the intense heat with IMD predicting light rainfall for Friday.
The weather department forecast cloudy skies along with thunderstorm and gusty winds in the national capital.
Meanwhile, a study said that over 80 per cent of the street vendors in Delhi reported a notable decline in their customers during the heatwave days in April-May, with around 50 per cent saw significant income loss.
The study, involving 721 street vendors, was conducted in April and May in various locations including Meena Bazaar, Old Delhi Railway Station area, Red Fort area, Nehru Place, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Karol Bagh, India Gate, Janpath, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar Road, Saket, Sarojini Market, among others.
Notably, seven out of eight women street vendors also reported experiencing high blood pressure, while women in the middle age group raised concerns about their delayed menstrual cycle owing to the extreme heat.
HEATWAVE IN BIHAR, UTTAR PRADESH
The MeT office predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some some parts of Uttar Pradesh till June 17, while for Bihar during June 13-15.
Along with the national capital, neighbouring parts of UP and Bihar were also in the grip of severe heatwave, with maximum temperatures crossing 46 degrees Celsius at several places.
Buxar in Bihar witnessed 47.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in India on Thursday, which was 8.9 degrees above the season normal.
According to the IMD, Odisha has experienced the highest amount of heatwave days, 27, between March 1 and June 9. This was followed by west Rajasthan (23), West Bengal (21), Haryana-Delhi-West Uttar Pradesh (20), west Madhya Pradesh (19), Gujarat and east Rajasthan (17 days each).
NO RELIEF FOR HIMACHAL PRADESH
Himachal Pradesh will experience no relief from the scorching heat in the next few days, as the weather office said that the heatwave conditions will continue till June 16.
The local MeT office said that the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely increase in the next two to three days.
The weather station warned of heatwave conditions at isolated pockets in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts till Sunday, June 16.
Una and Neri were the hottest on Thursday with their maximum temperatures hitting 44.6 degrees Celsius, which was 6.2 degree above normal.
FLOOD ALERT IN WEST BENGAL; HEAVY RAINS IN SIKKIM
The West Bengal Irrigation department on Friday issued a flood alert in the northern districts of the state, after heavy rainfall caused devastation in neighbouring Sikkim.
The official said that the release of water from the barrages resulted in surging water level of the Teesta river and because of that there is a threat of flood in both sides of Teesta and Jalpaiguri districts.
"The water of Teesta is rising because of the release of water from barrages in Sikkim. Teesta is coming down with great speed and an alert has been issued in this regard. We have taken all precautionary measures. Leaves of all the officials have been cancelled," the official told PTI.
The Jalpaiguri administration also used public address system asking residents near Teesta to move to a safer location, advising fishermen to not venture into the river.
"Everything from boats to rescue equipment has been kept ready. Residents have been asked to leave river banks," said an official of the Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Divisional office.
Meanwhile, incessant downpour triggered landslides in Sikkim, causing severe damage to the roads, vehicles and houses.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang directed authorities, police and other officials to ensure quick response to any requirements in the rescue and relief operations.
"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 14 and during June 15-17," IMD's bulletin said.
(With PTI inputs)