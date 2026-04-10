Outlook Cover Story Replug: Brahmanism At The Crossroads

For decades, self-respect ideology shaped TN’s governance. Now, with Hindutva forces seeking a foothold, the question is whether the old guard of social justice can withstand the new ideological assault.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
How Periyar Reshaped Tamil Nadu Politics
TVK’s recent statements suggest that Brahminism, as a structure of upper-caste dominance and ritual inequality, is making a quiet but determined comeback in Tamil Nadu’s public and political life. Photo: Outlook Team
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Dravidian model, built on self-respect and the rejection of caste hierarchies, is facing a renewed challenge from what critics call the comeback of Brahminism, threatening the very fabric of Tamil society.

  • P. Venkataramanan, treasurer of TVK and first-time candidate from Mylapore, defines Brahminism not as an attack on a specific community but as any system of dominance and discrimination.

  • A hundred years after the Self-Respect Movement was born (1925) in opposition to the RSS's vision of a Hindu Rashtra, Outlook's December 11 issue explores these tensions.

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, long defined by its rejection of caste hierarchies, is witnessing a contentious ideological clash. As the state gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, the Dravidian model, rooted in self-respect and social justice, faces a renewed challenge from what critics call the comeback of Brahminism.

This term, as defined by P. Venkataramanan, the treasurer of actor-politician Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), refers not merely to the Brahmin community but to any system of dominance and discrimination. Venkataramanan, contesting his first electoral battle from the Mylapore constituency, argues that while such dominance is an old ideology, its resurgence threatens the very fabric of Tamil society. TVK’s assertions bring a sharp focus on whether Periyar’s Self-Respect Movement can still counter the forces of Hindutva.

The Comeback of Brahminism & What Dravidian Ideology Meant

TVK’s recent statements suggest that Brahminism, as a structure of upper-caste dominance and ritual inequality, is making a quiet but determined comeback in Tamil Nadu’s public and political life. This is not about targeting a community but about challenging a mindset that legitimizes hierarchy. Meanwhile, Dravidian ideology, born from Periyar’s Self-Respect Movement (1925), fundamentally rejected Brahminical social order. It championed rationalism, atheism, gender equality, and the annihilation of caste, asserting a non-Brahmin, Tamil-speaking identity against northern, Sanskritic hegemony. For decades, this ideology shaped TN’s governance. Now, with Hindutva forces seeking a foothold, the question is whether the old guard of social justice can withstand the new ideological assault.

Related Content
Tamil Nadu Polls - File Image
Tamil Nadu Polls: Smaller Allies in Key Face-Offs as DMK, AIADMK Dominate Contest
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin - null
Stalin Alleges NDA Could Rename Targets AIADMK-BJP Alliance
Father-Son: M. Karunanidhi with his son and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who has gone all out to consolidate his power by expanding the concept of social justice - null
Will Stalin's Return After 2026 Assembly Polls Lead To The End Of The Dravidian Binary?
Photo Illustration: Vikas Thakur - null
Fight For 'Stalingrad': A Fracture In Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Duopoly?
Related Content

A hundred years ago, when the RSS first began to imagine India as a Hindu Rashtra, the South witnessed the birth of the Self-Respect Movement by E.V. Ramasamy ‘Periyar’ and S. Ramanathan in 1925. Today, with the Tamil Nadu elections approaching, that very movement stands at a crossroads: can it still fight the forces of Hindutva? Outlook’s December 11 issue, 'Dravida', captures these tensions that shape the state at the crossroads of past and future Dravidian politics. Anand Teltumbde examines how caste continues to unsettle India’s social justice movements.

In ‘The Dignity in Self-Respect’, S.V. Rajadurai explains how the movement continues to shape the state’s social realms. Perumal Murugan takes the story to the villages, revealing how it reshaped rural imaginations. In 'The Flow of Thirukkural', Snigdhendu Bhattacharya traces the movement’s evolution across decades, while P.A. Krishnan revisits Periyar’s imprisonment and its political impact. In 'The Outpost', Mohammad Ali studies the Hindutva challenge to the Dravidian model, and Fozia Yasin turns to one of Tamil society’s deepest wounds, the Devadasi system.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Hazlewood Swings Momentum | Rajasthan 137/4 (10), Bengaluru 201/8

  2. Wanindu Hasaranga Replacement: LSG Sign All-Rounder George Linde As Injured Sri Lankan Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

  3. KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Watch Mukul Choudhary's 'Incredible' Chopper Six Over Covers - Here's How He Helped Lucknow Win

  4. IPL 2026: DDCA Director Anand Verma Alleges Ticket Fraud At Arun Jaitley Stadium - Report

  5. IPL Dispatch: LSG Find New Hero In Mukul; Rathi's Controversial Catch Puts Third Umpire Under Scanner

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  2. Air India Flight From Mumbai To Bengaluru Returns After Engine Stall, Crew Declares ‘PAN PAN’

  3. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

  4. Outlook Cover Story: War Of Nerves, When Power Falters, Perception Prevails

  5. Day In Pics: April 09, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  3. Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Link, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless Smears’

  4. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets Marco Rubio; US Diplomat To Visit India Next Month

  5. Children Among Hundreds Killed As US And Israeli Bombs Rip Apart Iranian Cities

Latest Stories

  1. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Link, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless Smears’

  3. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Tamil Nadu Polls; Fans and Industry React Angrily

  6. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  7. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  8. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar