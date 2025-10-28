BJP Leader Among Accused in Madhya Pradesh Land Dispute Murder; One Arrested

A man was killed and four family members injured in Guna district after a violent clash over farmland; police arrested one accused as BJP expelled local leader Mahendra Nagar.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
BJP Leader Among Accused in Madhya Pradesh Land Dispute Murder; One Arrested
BJP Leader Among Accused in Madhya Pradesh Land Dispute Murder; One Arrested Photo: Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Fourteen people allegedly attacked Ramswaroop Nagar’s family, running a jeep over him and assaulting others with rods and weapons.

  • Main accused Mahendra Nagar, a BJP booth president, was expelled from the party following the incident.

  • CM Mohan Yadav condemned the murder, assuring strict action against all involved.

One person was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a man over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said.

Some 14 persons attacked Ramswaroop Nagar (40) and his family members on Sunday in Ganeshpura village under Fatehgarh police station limits over a dispute involving six bighas of agricultural land. The attackers allegedly assaulted the victims with sticks, rods and sharp-edged weapons and ran a jeep over Ramswaroop, killing him.

The victim’s family alleged that Mahendra Nagar had been pressuring small farmers in the area to sell their land and that Dhakad’s refusal led to the attack. - Representative image
Farmer Run Over By Thar In Madhya Pradesh Land Dispute, Daughters Assaulted

BY Outlook News Desk

His wife Vinod Bai (38), daughter Krishna Nagar (17) and relatives Tanisha Nagar (17) and Rajendra Nagar (50) were injured while trying to intervene. The assailants also allegedly tore the clothes of the woman and the two teenage girls.

One of the accused, Hukum, was arrested and the vehicle used in the crime has been seized, Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni told reporters.

Efforts are on to nab the others, the SP added.

The main accused in the case, Mahendra Nagar, was the BJP's president of booth number 55 in Bamori assembly constituency and an executive member of the Fatehgarh BJP Mandal, both in Guna.

Related Content
Related Content

Guna BJP district president Dharmendra Sikarwar claimed that he had expelled Nagar from the party.

Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a statement issued in Bhopal, described the incident as unfortunate and asserted no person involved in criminal acts would be spared.

The case was initially registered under sections 109(1), 296, 351(3), 115(2), 126(2), 324(2), 118(1), 190 and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and later saw the addition of section 103(1) after the death of Ramswaroop Nagar.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Nagaland Resist Tamil Nadu Charge

  2. UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Table-Toppers USA Face Bottom-Placed UAE

  3. Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU In Sydney After Injury During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI - Report

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

  5. Indore Molestation Case: MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Faces Backlash Over Comments On Australian Women Cricketers

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  2. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  3. Bihar’s Political Odyssey: Five Decades, Fifteen Leaders

  4. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  5. Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  2. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  3. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  4. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  5. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’