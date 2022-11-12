Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Lashes Out At Mehbooba Mufti Over Her Remarks On ECI

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the BJP had subverted the Election Commission to an extent that it was no more an independent body.

Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu
File photo of Mehbooba Mufti. Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 7:29 pm

Lashing at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her remarks of Election Commission of India, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday said her allegation that ECI has become puppet of BJP reflects her "frustration."

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the BJP had subverted the Election Commission to an extent that it was no more an independent body.

She alleged that the Election Commission has become "an extension" of the BJP. "It will do whatever the BJP tells it to do."

"In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP leadership campaigned for polls on religious basis. Muslims are being threatened openly but election commission remains a silent spectator," the PDP leader had said earlier in the day in Khiram area of Anantnag district.

BJP leader in the Union Territory Tarun Chugh said her comments were a result of things not going her way anymore. 

"Her (Mehbooba Mufti) allegation that election commission of India has become puppet of BJP, purely reflects her frustration, as she is aware of her party's downfall in the democratic set up in Jammu and  Kashmir," Chugh said on Saturday.  

Sensing the loss of her political ground and resultant frustration, Mufti has tried to defame ECI, said Chugh.  

"These politicians have always won riding on the boycott calls and proxy voters. They have misused the people’s emotions and it was all good till the things suited them according to their plans,” the BJP leader said targeting the regional parties in J&K.

Related stories

Jitendra Singh Takes Dig At Mehbooba Mufti, Says 'India's Democracy Far Better Than Any Country In World'

Mehbooba Mufti Lashes Out At Media After Administration Issues Eviction Notice To Her

Jammu And Kashmir Administration Asks Mehbooba Mufti To Vacate Official Bungalow

He said that when “these politicians” know that they cannot win using “petty gimmicks” anymore, they have started questioning the integrity of ECI.  

"You have enjoyed all the official luxuries and enjoying them till date legally or illegally but never hesitate to question the integrity of these highest institutions for your own benefit,” Chugh said.

Election commission of India is an unbiased agency working on its own and its working pattern is lauded all over the world. “Stop speaking and acting on the lines dictated by Pakistan,” he said. 
 

Tags

National India BJP Former CM Jammu And Kashmir Tarun Chugh Election Commission Of India (ECI) Pakistan People's Democratic Party (PDP) Voters Muslims Anantnag
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree