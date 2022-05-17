Tuesday, May 17, 2022
BJP Doing 'Politics Of Riots', AAP Of Providing Quality Education: Manish Sisodia In Himachal Pradesh

The BJP does "politics of riots" and pits people against one another, alleged Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia PTI

Updated: 17 May 2022 6:19 pm

Updated: 17 May 2022 6:19 pm

AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday attacked the Himachal Pradesh government saying the education system in the state is "in shambles" and also claimed that while his party delivers quality education, the BJP indulges in "politics of riots" 

Sisodia, who is also the deputy chief minister of Delhi, is visiting the northern state ahead of the assembly polls due in December. 

He alleged that the BJP does "politics of riots" and pits people against one another. 

He said he had a discussion with intellectuals who had come from every nook and corner of Himachal Pradesh over the education system.

"The education system in Himachal Pradesh is in shambles as government schools lack basic infrastructure and quality education, while fees in private schools are very high as the state government has given them free hand to loot the people," Sisodia told reporters. 

He alleged that there is only one teacher in 2,000 government schools and only two teachers in 6,500 government schools in the state. 

"Similarly there are 10,000 schools in the state which have only one or two class rooms," he said, adding that 47 per cent of the government schools do not have a principal. 

Sisodia claimed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance positively changed the education system in the national capital in five years by providing quality education in government schools and fixing fees in private schools.

"If AAP government can provide quality education in Delhi in five, why could not BJP government do so in Himachal Pradesh," he asked. 

The AAP leader did not visit any government school in Shimla or address students and parents during his visit. 

He said he would visit government schools during his coming visits. 

Sisodia urged the voters in Himachal Pradesh to give one chance to AAP in the coming elections so that it can provide quality education in the state. 

If AAP fails to provide quality education in Himachal Pradesh in five years after being voted to power, do not elect AAP again, he added. 

Without taking any names, Sisodia alleged that a state government minister gave as many as 10 receptions, all in five-star hotels, for his son's wedding. 

This minister was living in a two-room kachcha house before joining politics and now he has so much money, he alleged. 

Visually told More

