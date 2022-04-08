Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Birbhum Killings Fallout Of TMC Leader’s Murder, Carried Out In Organised Manner: CBI Report

The CBI, in its preliminary report on the Birbhum killings, said that the massacre was carried out in a planned and organised manner and was a result of direct fallout of the murder

Birbhum Killings Fallout Of TMC Leader’s Murder, Carried Out In Organised Manner: CBI Report
Police personnel investigating at Birbhums Bogtui village PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 7:20 pm

The CBI, in its preliminary report on the Birbhum killings in West Bengal, said that the massacre was carried out in a “planned and organised manner” and was a result of "direct fallout" of the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

In the over 20-page report, the central probe agency has also stated that the seven persons whose charred bodies were recovered from inside one of the burnt houses in Bogtui village, were “assaulted before being burnt alive”.

Related stories

Birbhum Violence: Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe In TMC Leader Bhadu Sheikh's Killing

Birbhum Killings: CBI Makes First Arrests, Nabs Four Suspects From Mumbai

"The brutal incident of burning and killings at Bogtui is the direct fallout of the killing of one Bhadu Shiekh at Bogtui More on the same day (March 21) at 8.30 pm," the report, a copy of which was accessed by PTI, said.
"After the killing of Bhadu Sheikh, his close associates and members of his group went berserk, formed unlawful assembly, and in furtherance of their common object, started burning the houses and killing the family members of the rival group in a very planned and organised manner," it said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s findings said that the rivalry was "long standing" between two groups -- one of Bhadu Sheikh and another of Palash Sheikh and Sona Sheikh.

The cause of the rivalry was related to "their previous enmity for dominance in the local area and for control over income from illegal collection of money from commercial vehicles and other illegal activities".

Nine people died of burn injuries after their houses at Bogtui were set afire by miscreants last month.

The CBI took over the investigation following a Calcutta High Court order and registered a case on March 25.
The probe agency had Thursday arrested four people from Mumbai in connection with the killings.

TMC leader and former president of Rampurhat Block-1 Anarul Hossain and 21 others, who were arrested by the Birbhum Police, are also in CBI custody. 

Tags

National Birbhum Killings Children And Women Killed Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee Calcutta High Court BJP TMC Political Parties Birbhum Massacre West Bengal India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Britain Imposes Sanctions On Vladimir Putin's Daughters

Britain Imposes Sanctions On Vladimir Putin's Daughters

Sri Lanka's Main Opposition Party To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Govt

Sri Lanka's Main Opposition Party To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Govt