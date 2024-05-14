National

Storm Kills 14 In Mumbai, 1,000 Trees Uprooted In Bengaluru Rain As Weather Goes Wild In Parts Of India | Top Points

At least 14 people died as a massive 100-ft billboard came down crashing and fell on a petrol pump due to the gusty winds in Mumbai on Monday, May 13.

Fourteen people died as a billboard came down crashing and fell on a petrol pump due to the gusty winds in Mumbai on Monday.
While parts of the country battle scorching temperatures and heatwave conditions, some states have been hit by unseasonal rains that have impacted daily life of residents. While Mumbai's wild storm and rain of Monday, May 14 is now well-known, Karnataka's Bengaluru has also received heavy rain and gusty winds, resulting in over 1,000 tree getting uprooted across the city between May 6 and 12.

In Kerala, heavy rain have brought to an end several weeks of scorching heat, however, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert in two out of the 14 districts of the state.

Mumbai and adjoining areas of Thane and Kalyan were on Monday evening hit by a massive storm, accompanied by rain, that left 14 people dead as a billboard came down crashing and fell on a petrol pump due to the gusty winds. The 100-ft billboard trapped dozens, of which 14 people lost their lives.

Weather And Rain Updates | Top Points

  • Mumbai Storm And Rain: A sudden storm and heavy rain along with it left a trail of destruction in Mumbai and adjoining areas like Thane, Kalyan on Monday evening. The strong winds led to the collapse of a 100-ft billboard in Ghatkopar area after which 14 of the dozens of people who were trapped under it lost their lives. Flight and local train services were also hit due to the storm.

  • Heavy Rain Uproots 1000 Trees In Bengaluru: Heavy rain and gusty winds have led to over 1,000 tree getting uprooted across Karnataka's Bengaluru between May 6 and 12. Heavy rain in Bengaluru have also disrupted operations at Kempegowda International Airport with nine flights diverted to Chennai on May 12.

  • Orange Alert In Kerala For Rain: Amid heavy rain in parts of Kerala, the The IMD issued an orange alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta and Idukki for Tuesday. Besides that, IMD issued a yellow alert in eight districts of the southern state for Tuesday. The IMD also predicted that thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds were likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts.

  • Unseasonal Rains Hit Parts Of Gujarat, Advisory Issued: Unseasonal showers were witnessed in parts of Gujarat on Monday, May 13, and the meteorological department forecast light rains with thunderstorms in several districts over the next three days. The state agriculture department has issued an advisory for farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops from unseasonal rainfall likely in parts of the state till Thursday, an official said.

  • Delhi Weather: Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, a notch above the season's average, the IMD said. The weather office forecast mainly clear sky on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 41 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

