Mumbai Storm And Rain: Hoarding Collapse Leaves 14 Dead As Wild Winds Hit City

Outlook Web Desk
An unprecedented storm accompanied by rain ripped through Maharashtra's Mumbai and adjoining areas, leading to loss of lives, suspension of flight ops and delay in local train services
The sudden unseasonal rain and dust storms left a trail of destruction in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and a few other areas and led to collapse of a massive hoarding, killing 14 people
The 100-foot tall billboard, which was illegal according to civic officials, uprooted and fell on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction in Ghatkopar, trapping dozens of people
By Tuesday, May 14, the death toll in the hoarding collapse incident rose to 14 persons, while 74 people were injured
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said stringent action will be taken against those responsible for the hoarding collapse incident in the city
In Wadala, an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road amid gusty winds, injuring three persons and damaging vehicles
Search and rescue operations were going on at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump on Tuesday morning as well, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials
As many as 15 flights were diverted to different airports and the runways at Mumbai airport operation resumed at 5.03 pm. Services of local trains were delayed while traffic snarls were also seen in several areas of Mumbai due to the storm
In connection with the hoarding collapse incident, a case has been registered against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of M/s Ego Media Private Limited and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of the IPC
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the incident spot late Monday evening and ordered a structural audit of all hoardings in the city. "The hoardings, if found illegal and dangerous, would be removed immediately," he said.