Sudden Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR, Leaves Netizens Startled; Air India Flights Diverted, IndiGo Issues Advisory,

A major and sudden dust storm accompanied by rain hit parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram among others on Friday evening. Residents, seemingly startled by the sudden change in weather, rushed to post visuals on social media of the massive storm. The storm also reportedly led to flight disruptions in Delhi.
The India Meteorological Department at around 10 pm on Friday said in a post on microblogging platform X that rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 km per hour over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR for two hours. The IMD, in subsequent posts, advised people to stay indoors in view of the possibility of partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds and of loose objects flying.
Delhi-NCR Dust Storm | IMD Advisory For These Areas
The IMD said these areas of NCR would experience the gusty winds and rain: Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra (UP).
Light intensity rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Hissar, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham (Haryana) during next two hours, IMD said in the post.
Delhi Storm: Netizens Startled; IndiGo Issues Advisory, Flights Diverted
The sudden change in weather and heavy storm in Delhi-NCR left residents startled, some of whom took to social media to post visuals of the storm. "Wth is happening in Delhi right now? This Dust Storm came out of nowhere Hope everyone’s fine," a user on microblogging platform X wrote.
Another user said there was a complete power shutdown in her area.
One user on X posted visuals from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, showing passengers trying to find cover amid strong winds and dust that can be seen in the backdrop
IndiGo Airlines also posted an advisory on X and asked passengers to keep a tab on their flight status in view of strong winds and rain. Strong winds and good rains ahead for Delhi. While you enjoy the cool weather, do keep a tab on your flight status." IndiGo said in its post.
One user on X wrote that they have "never seen such a thunderstorm and dust storm in Delhi as today".
Meanwhile, sources cited by news agency ANI said that two Air India flights were diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi.
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled at 39 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD had predicted drizzle on Friday night in view of a new active western disturbance. "Due to the new active western disturbance, the capital will experience drizzle late Friday night, with a high chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, told news agency PTI.
The IMD said thunderstorm with rain on Saturday is expected with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 39 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.