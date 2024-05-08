Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala

Delhi-NCR has also started to feel the heat now along with other parts of India as temperatures have gone beyond 40 degrees celsius, Delhi recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature so far this summer season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Down south, the IMD on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for the Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts of the state till May 9 due to the likelihood of heatwave conditions there. In Karnataka, a wet week ahead is expected as the Meteorological Department has forecasted substantial rainfall across the state, fueled by a cyclonic formation in the Bay of Bengal.
Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, on Tuesday throwing the life out of gear in some parts and even leading to loss of lives.
Bengaluru Marks Hottest April Day In Years
Top Weather Updates
-Delhi Records Season's Highest Temperature: Delhi recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature so far this summer season, according to IMD. This was the highest maximum temperature recorded, three notches above the normal. The previous hottest day was May 6, with a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius, according to data from the IMD.
Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius, over two notches above the season's normal. The maximum on Wednesday was expected to touch 41 degrees Celsius.
-7 Killed In Rain Havoc In Hyderabad: As many as seven persons, including a four-year old child, were killed when a retaining wall at an under-construction apartment came crashing down due to heavy rains in Bachupally area of Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.
Rain and thunderstorm led to disruption in electricity supply and traffic snarls and other rain-related incidents in Hyderabad Tuesday evening.
According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, the location of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office received the highest rainfall of 84.5 mm rainfall during 8.30 am and 6 pm on Tuesday.
-Rain Expected In Karnataka: Parts of Karnataka are expected to see a wet week ahead as the Meteorological Department has forecast substantial rainfall across the state, fueled by a cyclonic formation in the Bay of Bengal.
The rain, expected to last for seven consecutive days, is likely to intensify around May 13 and 14. The northern districts of Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, and Yadgiri are expected to witness rainfall beginning Wednesday, with downpour gradually spreading to other parts of North Karnataka in the subsequent days, reports said.
-Yellow Alert In Kerala: The IMD on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts of the state till May 9 due to the likelihood of heat wave conditions there.
The IMD said maximum temperatures were likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Palakkad and Kozhikode, 38 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur, 37 degrees Celsius in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur and 36 degrees Celsius in Malappuram and Kasaragod districts of the state from today till May 10.
These temperatures were three to five degrees Celsius more than what was normal for this time of the year, it said.
-Kolkata Receives Much Needed Rain: Rains on Monday hit West Bengal's Kolkata and several districts of southern parts of the state that have been going through scorching temperatures for days with the mercury shooting much above 40 degrees Celsius.
The Met Department said thunderstorms are likely in the region over the next few days. The weather office said a cyclonic circulation over south Jharkhand and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal will bring thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind in various districts of West Bengal.
The maximum temperature in Kolkata reached 43 degrees Celsius on April 30, the highest in 50 years, according to the Met Department. Many districts in southern West Bengal have been recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, with some places sizzling at more than 45 degrees, affecting normal life.
-Thunderstorms Likely In Parts Of Andhra Pradesh: The IMD on Wednesday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next five days from May 8 to 12.
IMD forecast this weather in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema, where winds are expected to blow between 30 km per hour (kmph) to 50 kmph.
"A cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Lower tropospheric southerly and south-westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam," said a press release from the Meteorological Department.