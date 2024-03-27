The Indian student in the United Kingdom who had hit headlines last year for retrieving the Tricolour amid an attack on the Indian High Commission there has spoken out against alleged "hate campaigns" against him that he faced during this year's student union elections at the London School of Economics.
The Indian student, Satyam Surana, shared on microblogging platform X his "experiences with 'Anti-Modi, Anti-BJP & Anti-India' Hate."
Narrating his version of the set of incidents that unfolded around the before voting for the student union elections in LSE, Satyam said his posters were ripped off, defaced, maligned and cancelled, adding that his photographs all over campus were crossed and inked with content inciting hate against him.
"Over the last 24 hours preceding the voting period, messages were circulated around labelling me an islamophobe, racist, terrorist, fascist, queerphobe among other things. The toolkit linked me as a BJP member & went on to demean & challenge India's sovereignty. Dis-information regarding progressive policies of the Govt. of India was spread to destabilise the international student community," Satyam, who was contesting for the post of LSE student union general secretary, said.
Satyam, born in Pune, has also practiced at the Bombay High Court for some months and is pursuing an LLM at the London School of Economics, His course at LSE is due to complete later this year.
Satyam Surana said he was subjected to the "hate campaign" Because he supported PM Modi, BJP and his country. "...Because I spoke up for the truth when Ram Mandir was built. Because I supported the exemplary progress my country was making under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi. Because I spoke in favour of Bharat," he said.
"...My innocent act of picking up the tricolour from amidst the violent protestors in London was questioned. I was termed to be a Nazi nationalist ideologist. Members of this hate campaign tried to outrage my composure with slogans of 'Free Khalistan'. I was targeted individually by a group of these hate mongers in the name of 'free speech' & so-called 'academic intelligentsia'," he said.
'PM Modi's Failed Political Opponents...'
Satyam Surana said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "failed political opponents" in India have now spread to the world and are now using the global arena to try to distort his image.
He said that "some of our very own ignorant, shameless and propaganda driven Indians" ideated the "hate campaign" against him, adding that they "cannot digest the fact that a Right-Thinking individual" like him "is capable of winning elections."
"The answer is clear. It is some of our very own ignorant, shameless and propaganda driven Indians who ideated this campaign. They could not digest that fact that an individual who supports a progressive India is able to get such a massive support at LSE. They could not digest the fact that we as Indians are powerful enough to guide the international community towards righteousness. They could not digest the fact that a Right-Thinking individual like me is capable of winning elections. Their fear, ignorance, anxiety & helplessness manifested into a hate campaign [sic]," he wrote on X.
"The last bit: I say it out loud and proud today:- People are now Anti-India because they are Anti-Modi. The time, circumstances & statistics today are such, that to demean Modiji & BJP, you will have to first demean India, demean Hindus, demean Sanatan Dharma, present false information & maliciously spread hate, otherwise it's evidently counterintuitive,".
He further said: In today's time when PM Narendra Modiji is ushering Bharat to being one of the largest economies, a global decision maker and Vishwaguru guiding the world towards peace, stability & progress; his failed political opponents in India have now spread to the world and are now using the global arena to try to distort his image. Dis-information, misleading the public & hate speech has always been their way."
He said he hopes to return to his "Matrubhoomi" soon and "keep speaking up for Bharat."
"I will keep speaking up my country. I will keep speaking up for the greatest & the most successful PM we have ever been blessed with - PM Narendra Modiji," he said.