Bastar Emerges from ‘Red Terror’; Security Camps to Turn into Schools, Hospitals

The Bastar region, along with the rest of Chhattisgarh, has largely emerged from the grip of decades of "red terror" with plans underway to convert nearly 400 security camps, once the pivot of anti-Maoist fight, into public infrastructure like schools, the government said on Wednesday.



The Home portfolio's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, declared that security camps would eventually be transformed into clinics, schools, and facilities for the collection and processing of small forest products.



At Shaurya Bhavan, the Police Coordination Centre in Jagdalpur, the Bastar district headquarters, he was speaking at a session on the surrender and rehabilitation of former Maoists. Along with 17 other comrades, senior Maoist commander Papa Rao, one of the insurgency's remaining top leaders, publicly surrendered on this date.