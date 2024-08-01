National

'We Don't Make Reels, We Work Hard': Vaishnaw Slams Congress Over Railway 'Troll Army'

The opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha in protest against Vaishnaw's remarks.

Ashwini Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha on Thursday |
Ashwini Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha on Thursday | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday lashed out at Congress and accused it of escalating small incidents on the railway network through is "social media troll army" to create fear among its two crore-plus passengers.

Replying to a debate on the Demand for Grants of Railways in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw noted that Railways was the preferred mode of transport for the common man, adding that the Centre has made plans to produce 2,500 more general coaches in the coming months to avoid crowded trains.

He listed a set of steps taken by the government, including the introduction of Amrit Bharat trains -- which have general and sleeper coaches with better facilities -- recruitment calendar to fill in Railways vacancies and catering to middle class families with trains of Vande Bharat-class.

Vaishnaw, in what was called a rare aggression from him, slammed the previous Congress governments for being negligent towards the safety of the railway network by delaying the implementation of automatic train protection system.

He also took a swipe at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for making reels with loco pilots.

"Hum reels banane wale log nahi, mehnat karne wale log hai (we don't make reels, we work hard)," Vaishnaw said while highlighting the Central government and the ministry's dedication.

Notably, the grand old party had earlier termed Vaishnaw "reel minister", demanding his resignation in the wake of a series of railway accidents over the past few months.

"Those who are shouting here must be asked in their 58 years of being in power why they were not able to install Automatic Train Protection (ATP), even 1 km. Today, they dare to raise the questions," the Railway Minister said.

Following his remarks, the opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha in protest.

Vaishnaw then went on to list the initiatives taken by the Centre to improve the railway network's safety by eliminating unmanned level crossings, implementation of electronic inter-locking at railway stations for better management of train movements and introduction of Kavach protection system.

The minister also pointed at the increased expenditure allocated for safety-related issues -- Rs 1,08,795 crore -- in comparison to the previous budget's allocation, Rs 98,414 crore.

"When Mamata Banerjee was the railway minister, she used to give the accident numbers that decreased from 0.24 to 0.19 these people used to clap in the House and today when it has decreased from 0.19 to 0.03, they put such blame," Vaishnaw said.

Talking about the loco pilot regulations highlighted by Rahul Gandhi, he said that the average working and rest times for loco pilots were established by a rule in 2005 and the amendments for providing additional facilities were introduced in 2016.

Of the improvements made for the loco pilots are air-conditioning in all 558 running rooms and over 7,000 loco cabins, Vaishnaw noted and compared it with the shortcomings of the previous administration.

Though Vaishnaw said that the Research Designs and Standards Organisation certified Kavach 4.0 this year, he did not mention any specific timeline for the implementation of the automatic train protection system on the entire railways network.

He said three manufacturers of the Kavach system have augmented their production facilities and two new manufacturers are also coming onboard.

"Now, we are in such a situation that we can implement Kavach on a large scale. Tenders are in process for implementing Kavach on 9,000 km. In the next few months, we will start implementing Kavach 4.0 on 10,000 coaches," the minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Notably, the Lok Sabha approved the Demands for Grants of Railways to the tune of Rs 7.89 lakh crore.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  2. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
  5. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  2. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. English Premier League: Nottingham Forest Confirm Jota Silva Signing From Vitoria
  5. Manchester United Dealt Double Leny Yoro And Rasmus Hojlund Injury Blow
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  2. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'We Don't Make Reels, We Work Hard': Vaishnaw Slams Congress Over Railway 'Troll Army'
  2. 'How Can Someone...': Supreme Court On Railway Appointments Using Forged Docs
  3. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath
  4. NEET Paper Leak: CBI Files First Chargesheet, Names 13 Accused In Case
  5. Delhi LG VK Saxena Transfers Seven Senior IPS Officers
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  2. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  3. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  4. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  5. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  2. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
  3. Russia Releases WSJ Reporter, Former US Marine Convicted Of Espionage In Prisoner Swap
  4. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  5. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Book Quarters Spot
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath