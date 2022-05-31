Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Asaduddin Owaisi Says AIMIM Will Fight Rajasthan Elections Will Full Might

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the party will go for an alliance at the right time in Rajasthan, however he said it will not be with the Congress or the BJP.


AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 31 May 2022 7:03 pm

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that his party will fight the Rajasthan assembly election due in December 2023 with all its strength and ruled out any alliance with the ruling Congress in the state.

He said that the party will form a core committee in the state that will work to build the organisation at all levels.

The Hyderabad MP said the party will decide on any alliance at the right time after considering the circumstances.

“We have decided to form a core committee of the party in Rajasthan. It will work to strengthen the organisation. We will fight the next assembly election with full strength. 

"The party, if needed, will go for an alliance at the right time but it will not be with the Congress or the BJP,” Owaisi told reporters here.

He said that his fight was not for coming to power but for building political leadership for which his party has come to Rajasthan.

On the Congress' charge that the AIMIM works as a ''B-team" of the BJP, Owaisi said, ''Such allegations reflect the frustration of Congress leaders and nothing else.''

Replying to a question on the demand for a survey of Ajmer Dargah, Owaisi said that under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, one cannot change the nature or the character of any temple or mosque.

“Historical wrongs cannot be corrected by taking the law into your hands. You cannot oppress the present and the future. These are the wordings of the SC judge. You are talking rubbish and inciting people,” he said.

To a query on a new video purportedly of the Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque appearing in media, Owaisi said making any such video public is a "big mistake" as the court has not allowed it.

"First of all, I do not believe in the video because the videos may be completely false, edited. Did the court give them (permission)? Did the court say make it public? Even if the video is true, the law will remain the law. Nothing is going to happen in that," he said and slammed ''selective leaks''.

"Whatever you do, the 1991 Act is a law. Under the 91 Act, on August 15, 1947, there was a mosque, there is a mosque, and there will be a mosque,'' he said, 

Owaisi said that his party is against the concept of the Uniform Civil Code and they have given their submission to the Law Commission in this regard.

He said that diversity is the beauty of this country and it should remain intact.

"The problem of the country is not Uniform Civil Code. It is unemployment, for which the Centre should fulfil its responsibility,'' Owaisi said. 

The Hyderabad-based party has contested elections in some seats in various state polls in recent years. Among them are Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)
 

