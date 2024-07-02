Kejriwal In Custody: Delhi HC Seeks CBI's Response To Delhi CM's Plea Challenging His Arrest Within 7 Days

Amid the ongoing row over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought CBI's response to a plea filed by Kejriwal challenging his recent arrest in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy case.
Today, the matter was being heard by a bench presided over by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna. As per reports, Delhi HC asked the central probe agency to file its reply within seven days and scheduled the next hearing for July 17.
Arvind Kejriwal, in his plea before the High Court, raised several crucial points contesting his arrest by the CBI:
He asserted that he was summoned by the CBI over a year ago merely as a witness and emphasised that no new evidence or justification for his arrest has been presented by the CBI in their arrest memo or grounds of arrest.
Kejriwal in his plea to the Delhi High Court said that even during his judicial custody, the CBI failed to provide any new material supporting his arrest. According to Kejriwal, all allegations mentioned were already part of previous CBI chargesheets.
The plea further mentioned that the claims made by the probe agency in the remand application were part of the chargesheet filed by the agency earlier.
Delhi Chief Minister's plea also highlighted the lack of justification in the arrest memo for his detention after two years of investigation.
On June 26, CBI took Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal into custody in connection with the liquor policy case.
Previously, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal in a money laundering case stemming from the liquor policy scam on March 21.