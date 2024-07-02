National

Kejriwal In Custody: Delhi HC Seeks CBI's Response To Delhi CM's Plea Challenging His Arrest Within 7 Days

Today, the matter was being heard by a Delhi High Court bench presided over by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna. As per reports, Delhi HC asked the central probe agency to file its reply within seven days and scheduled the next hearing for July 17.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Amid the ongoing row over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought CBI's response to a plea filed by Kejriwal challenging his recent arrest in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal Challenges CBI Arrest In Delhi HC, Plea To Be Heard On July 2
Arvind Kejriwal Challenges CBI Arrest In Delhi HC, Plea To Be Heard On July 2

BY Outlook Web Desk

Arvind Kejriwal, in his plea before the High Court, raised several crucial points contesting his arrest by the CBI:

He asserted that he was summoned by the CBI over a year ago merely as a witness and emphasised that no new evidence or justification for his arrest has been presented by the CBI in their arrest memo or grounds of arrest.

Sanjay Singh addressing media
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested On Orders Of Centre And PM Modi, Claims AAP MP Sanjay Singh

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kejriwal in his plea to the Delhi High Court said that even during his judicial custody, the CBI failed to provide any new material supporting his arrest. According to Kejriwal, all allegations mentioned were already part of previous CBI chargesheets.

The plea further mentioned that the claims made by the probe agency in the remand application were part of the chargesheet filed by the agency earlier.

Delhi Chief Minister's plea also highlighted the lack of justification in the arrest memo for his detention after two years of investigation.

Arind Kejriwal during interim Bail
Arvind Kejriwal Bail: After Setback In SC, Delhi High Court To Announce Verdict On June 25

BY Outlook Web Desk

On June 26, CBI took Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal into custody in connection with the liquor policy case.

Previously, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal in a money laundering case stemming from the liquor policy scam on March 21.

