Arvind Kejriwal Challenges CBI Arrest In Delhi HC, Plea To Be Heard On July 2

Arvind Kejriwal has now challenged his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation and filed a plea before the Delhi High Court. As per the latest reports, the High Court is expected to take the matter up on Tuesday - July 2.
A bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna will hear the plea filed by the Delhi Chief Minister and his legal counsel.
Kejriwal's plea comes after he was arrested by the CBI, days after his bail order was paused by Delhi High Court.
The CBI arrested the Aam Aadmi Party chief in June. The Enforcement Directorate had previously arrested Kejriwal in March for his alleged involvement in the now-scrapped liquor policy scam case.
Along with his arrest, the AAP Supremo will also be challenging the Rouse Avenue court's order remanding him to three-day custody of the CBI.
On June 29, Rouse Avenue Court remanded Kejriwal to 14 days of judicial custody till July 12, additional to the three-days custody with the CBI.
Kejriwal has also challenged the order of the trial court which claims that his arrest was not illegal.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the liquor policy scam case. Since then, the AAP Chief was lodged in Tihar Jail. However, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal for the purpose of election campaigning.
Kejriwal surrendered to the authorities on June 2, the day after voting concluded across India and went back to jail. In June, the trail court granted bail to the Delhi CM and asked him to submit a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.
However, following his, the ED filed an appeal with the Delhi High Court, which then paused Kejriwal's bail order. Hours before he was scheduled to walk out of Tihar Jail, Kejriwal's bail was cancelled and he was sent back to jail.
Shortly after his bail order was stayed, the Delhi CM was examined by the CBI and later arrested. AAP has challenged these arrests and stated that they have been orchestrated by the Central Govermnet to keep Kejriwal behind bars.