Arvind Kejriwal Arrested On Orders Of Centre And PM Modi, Claims AAP MP Sanjay Singh

"The court (Rouse Avenue Court) said in its order that ED has no evidence against Arvind Kejriwal and it is working with malicious intent. ED has no money trail against Arvind Kejriwal, no evidence, no recovery of money and hence Arvind Kejriwal is innocent...and in the meantime, ED people reached the High Court in an unconstitutional, illegal manner without taking copy of the order and got a stay on that bail," stated Singh.