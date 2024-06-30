Arvind Kejriwal Arrested On Orders Of Centre And PM Modi, Claims AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Central Bureau Of Investigation, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh has stated that the Cnetral government has created a "mockery of the judiciary". Addressing reporters, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP alleged that CBI arrested the Delhi CM based on orders from the Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As per news agency ANI, Singh stated that Delhi's Rouse Avenue court had already stated that the ED had no evidence against the chief minister in the liquor policy scam case.
"The court (Rouse Avenue Court) said in its order that ED has no evidence against Arvind Kejriwal and it is working with malicious intent. ED has no money trail against Arvind Kejriwal, no evidence, no recovery of money and hence Arvind Kejriwal is innocent...and in the meantime, ED people reached the High Court in an unconstitutional, illegal manner without taking copy of the order and got a stay on that bail," stated Singh.
The Rajya MP further stated that Kejriwal was arrested after instructions for the same were issued by the Central government.
“The central government felt that Kejriwal will get out…BJP government go immediately and file a new case against Arvind Kejriwal and arrest him," Singh added further.
Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail earlier this month by the Rouse Avenue court in connection the to Delhi Excise Policy Scam. However, the next day, the Delhi CM's bail order was paused by the High Court based on a request from ED.
The High Court then stayed his bail, after which, Kejriwal and his counsel moved the Supreme Court. A day before his hearing at the Supreme Court, CBI examined Kejriwal and issued a case against him.
Kejriwal was then remanded into CBI's custody for three-days.