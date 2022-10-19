Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal Appeals To PM Modi To Work Together For Improvement Of Schools, Education

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's remarks came after PM Narendra Modi visited a school in Gujarat’s Gandhi Nagar, where he interacted with students.

Arvind Kejriwal in Bhavnagar
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 2:52 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together to improve the country's schools and offered his government's expertise.

Kejriwal's remarks come after Modi visited a school in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and interacted with students. 

"PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi were improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. 

"We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let's do it together for the country." 

He also posted a picture of Modi sitting in a classroom with the students. 

"I am very happy that today all the parties and leaders of the country have to talk about education and schools. This is our biggest achievement. I hope that education is not missed only during elections. All governments together can make its schools great in just five years," Kejriwal tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)
 

