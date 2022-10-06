Watch: Amit Shah Halts Speech For 'Azaan' At Mosque In J&K, Draws Huge Cheers, Applause

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, halted his speech for azaan (a prayer call) from a nearby mosque in Baramulla. Shah was addressing a public rally on Wednesday

When the home minister heard the 'azaan' from the mosque, he asked if anything was going on in the mosque.

After confirming with people, he took a brief pause before restarting the speech with permission from the audience. His gesture attracted huge applause and people cheered for him.

Halting the Speech Midway by Hnbl Home Minister due to #Azaan is Great Gesture and has Won the Hearts of Kashmiris, this Clearly Indicates the Respect for the Religion and Sentiments of Kashmiris. @AmitShah @AshokKoul59 #NayaKashmir pic.twitter.com/853g8IXXgq — Sheikh Mohmmad Iqbal (@ListenIqbal) October 5, 2022

In the same rally, Shah ruled out holding talks with Pakistan and vowed to wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

He asked whether terrorism has ever benefited anyone as the menace has claimed 42,000 lives since the 1990s in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Those who ruled for 70 years are saying talk to Pakistan. Why should we talk to Pakistan? We will not talk. We will talk to the people of Baramulla, we will talk to the people of Kashmir,” Amit Shah said.

Prior to this chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Union territory, officials said.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone for several development projects and also inaugurate some projects which have been completed.