Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Announces Elections In J&K After EC Completes Revision Of Electoral Rolls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said once the work of publishing electoral rolls by the Election Commission is completed, elections will be conducted with full transparency and your own elected representatives will govern here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paying tribute to Sardar Patel on Hyderabad Liberation Day on Saturday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(File photo) Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 3:48 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted once the Election Commission completes the exercise of publishing the revised electoral rolls.

Shah was addressing a public rally in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

“We have started a political process. I want to assure you that once the work of publishing electoral rolls by the Election Commission is completed, elections will be conducted with full transparency and your own elected representatives will govern here,” the Union minister said.

The BJP leader said that earlier only three families — the Abdullahs, the Muftis and the Gandhis - used to be in power, but after delimitation "your own representatives" will win the elections.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has almost ended the ecosystem of terrorism in J-K.

“If anyone supports terror in your locality, please make him understand that Kashmir will not benefit from terrorism. Kashmir will benefit from democracy, from industries being set up here and other development works,” he said.

He also lashed out at those advocating dialogue with Pakistan.

“Some people advise me to talk to Pakistan. But, I do not want to talk to Pakistan. I want to talk to Gujjars and Bakarwals of Baramulla and to the youth of Kashmir,” he said.

Related stories

Amit Shah Rules Out Dialogue With Pakistan, Says Won’t Tolerate Terrorism

Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Security Situation In J-K

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says She Is Under House Arrest While Amit Shah Is In Kashmir

Appealing to youths to shun the gun, the Union home minister said they do not need to tread the path of militancy but of development.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Assembly Elections Union Home Minister Amit Shah Baramulla Rally Election Commission Electoral Rolls
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas