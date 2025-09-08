“Delhi government has turned into Phulera Panchayat,” Bharadwaj wrote, drawing a parallel to the fictional village of ‘Phulera’ in the web series Panchayat in which the husband of a woman sarpanch informally exercises authority. “Just like the husband of the female head used to work as the head in Phulera Panchayat, today in Delhi the husband of the CM is sitting in official meetings… This is completely unconstitutional. Democracy and the constitutional system are being made fun of in the country’s capital,” he alleged.