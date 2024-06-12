2 More Indians Killed In Ukraine War; MEA Seeks Return Of All Indian Nationals Recruited By Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages on, the Indian government has confirmed that two Indian nationals, who the Russian Army had recruited, have been killed in the conflict.
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the death of the two nationals and taken up the matter of recruitment of Indians for the war with Russia.
As per a statement issued by MEA on June 11, the Indian Embassy in Moscow is working towards the early repatriation of the mortal remains of the two Indians.
Furthermore, the Central government has urged the Russian Embassy in New Delhi and Russian authorities for the early release and return of all Indian nationals who were recruited by the Russian Army - forcefully or voluntarily.
"India has also demanded that there be a verified stop to any further recruitment of our nationals by the Russian Army. Such activities would not be in consonance with our partnership. We also urge Indian nationals to exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia," the External Affairs Ministry added.
Earlier in March, two Indians - Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya (23), a resident of Surat in Gujarat, and Mohammad Asfan (31) from Hyderabad, Telangana - had been killed in the war. The men had been hired as helpers for the Russian Army but were later sent to the frontlines to fight in the war.
While some had been sent to the frontlines forcefully after being hired as security helpers, many had been trapped and scammed by travel agents.
In one such instance, a group of Indian men appealed to the Central government and shared how they had been scammed into fighting for the Russian Army after they went to Moscow on the tourist visa.
Since then, the Centre has been working with the Indian Embassy in Moscow and Russian authorities for the release of Indian nationals recruited to fight in the war.