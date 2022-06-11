Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

11-Year-Old Boy "Conscious" 24 Hours After Falling Into Borewell In Chhattisgarh, Rescue Operations Continue

NDRF and SDRF continue operations to rescue an 11-year-old boy who had fallen into a borewell, in Chhattisgarh, some 24 hours ago.

11-Year-Old Boy
A team of the National Disaster Management Force (NDRF).

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 2:12 pm

Efforts to rescue an 11-year-old boy continue for the second day after he fell into a 70-feet deep abandoned village borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district about 24 hours ago. 


According to the district administration officials, the boy, Rahul Sahu, who is stuck at around 60 to 70 feet deep in the borewell, is still conscious and responding. He has been provided with food and oxygen is being supplied to him through a pipe, they said. Sahu had fallen into the unused borewell located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development at around 2 pm on Friday while playing, officials said.


"The rescue operation, which began at 4 pm (on Friday) is still underway on war-footing to evacuate the child safely. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assisted by the district administration and police personnel have been engaged in the rescue work... So far, rescuers have dug a 50-feet parallel pit with the help of JCB and poclain machines. After digging for about 60 to 65 feet a tunnel will be created to evacuate the child," a government statement said. 

A team of doctors and authorities have been constantly monitoring his condition through a camera. The child was provided bananas and biscuits, while a pipe has been installed for oxygen supply, an official here said. "The child made some movement this morning. He is conscious and responding. It will take a few more hours to rescue the child," he added.
     

Related stories

Gujarat: 2-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell; Rescued

4-Year-Old Falls Into Nearly 30-Feet-Deep Borewell In UP; Rescue Operations On

2-Year-Old Dies In Borewell, Madras HC Pulls Up Civic Bodies, Media

Rahul's family members and villagers were seen offering prayers for his safety. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed all district collectors and SPs that in order to prevent such incidents, borewells should be covered. "The officials should take regular stock of abandoned borewells in their respective districts and ensure that such borewells are not left uncovered so that such incidents can be avoided," a government statement said.

In a tweet, Baghel said, "We are also trying to take the help of robots to rescue Rahul. Instructions have been given to the officials to contact the robot specialist of Surat (Gujarat)."  

Tags

National 11-year-old Boy Chhattisgarh Borewell Rahul Sahu Rescue Operation National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Bhupesh Baghel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight? Watch Here

Did Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight? Watch Here

Babar 'Illegal Fielding' Results In 5 Penalty Runs

Babar 'Illegal Fielding' Results In 5 Penalty Runs