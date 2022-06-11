Efforts to rescue an 11-year-old boy continue for the second day after he fell into a 70-feet deep abandoned village borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district about 24 hours ago.



According to the district administration officials, the boy, Rahul Sahu, who is stuck at around 60 to 70 feet deep in the borewell, is still conscious and responding. He has been provided with food and oxygen is being supplied to him through a pipe, they said. Sahu had fallen into the unused borewell located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development at around 2 pm on Friday while playing, officials said.



"The rescue operation, which began at 4 pm (on Friday) is still underway on war-footing to evacuate the child safely. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assisted by the district administration and police personnel have been engaged in the rescue work... So far, rescuers have dug a 50-feet parallel pit with the help of JCB and poclain machines. After digging for about 60 to 65 feet a tunnel will be created to evacuate the child," a government statement said.

A team of doctors and authorities have been constantly monitoring his condition through a camera. The child was provided bananas and biscuits, while a pipe has been installed for oxygen supply, an official here said. "The child made some movement this morning. He is conscious and responding. It will take a few more hours to rescue the child," he added.



Rahul's family members and villagers were seen offering prayers for his safety. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed all district collectors and SPs that in order to prevent such incidents, borewells should be covered. "The officials should take regular stock of abandoned borewells in their respective districts and ensure that such borewells are not left uncovered so that such incidents can be avoided," a government statement said.

In a tweet, Baghel said, "We are also trying to take the help of robots to rescue Rahul. Instructions have been given to the officials to contact the robot specialist of Surat (Gujarat)."