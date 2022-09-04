'Mehengai Par Halla Bol': Unemployment And Inflation Two Brothers Of Modi Regime, Congress Takes A Dig At Centre

In a bid to mount pressure on Centre right ahead of the assembly polls in several key states, Congress is all set to launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi's Ramlila maidan today.

The Congress on Sunday took a dig at the Centre on the issue of price rise, saying unemployment and inflation were "two brothers" of the Modi government.

"Modi government has two brothers – unemployment and inflation. Modi government has two brothers – ED and CBI," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Ahead of Sunday's 'Mehngai par halla bol' rally of the party at the Ramlila Maidan here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the rally was not being held to canvas for the 2024 polls, but to highlight the two "biggest challenges” of inflation and unemployment to the people.

"We had protested against this even on August 5. About 70 MPs were detained, including Rahul Gandhi.

"People from 12-13 states are coming and we want to send an effective message to the insensitive Modi government that people are suffering from this back-breaking inflation and unemployment and solutions should be found for them," Ramesh said.

All about the rally

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders will address the "Mehngai par halla bol" rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, would participate in it.

राजा मित्रों की कमाई में व्यस्त

प्रजा महंगाई से त्रस्त



आज, लोगों को ज़रूरत का सामान खरीदने से पहले भी दस बार सोचना पड़ रहा है। इन तकलीफों के लिए सिर्फ प्रधानमंत्री ज़िम्मेदार हैं।



हम महंगाई के खिलाफ आवाज़ें जोड़ते जाएंगे, राजा को सुनना ही पड़ेगा।#महंगाई_पर_हल्ला_बोल_रैली — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2022

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.

Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the Congress party’s 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally to be held today pic.twitter.com/Hv8MArzQ6j — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Congress continues to protest against price hike and inflation

The Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

The opposition party is also seeking a solution to the problems of price rise, inflation and unemployment, besides the hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items, and want efforts on the part of the establishment to help provide respite to people.

According to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, the party’s agitation against inflation will continue even after the rally. From September 7 onwards, the Congress will begin the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Several Congress members, including party MPs, will take part in the yatra, which is scheduled to start from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Security arrangements in place ahead of the rally

Adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi in view of the Congress' protest on Sunday, officials said.

The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory on its official Twitter handle, alerting the commuters about road closures on Sunday.

According to police, paramilitary forces will be deployed along with the local police at the venue for the rally and metal detectors will also be placed at the entry points of the ground.

"Due to a protest call by the Indian National congress at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow, some stretches around the venue shall observe road closure," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Saturday.It advised commuters to avoid some stretches that will remain closed due to the rally.

#DelhiTrafficAdvisory



Due to a protest call by Indian National congress at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow, some stretches around the venue shall observe road closure.



Commuters are advised to avoid the mentioned roads for their convenience. pic.twitter.com/h8iDALhpcu — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 3, 2022

Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg (both sides), JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and DDU-Minto Road red light point towards Kamla Market will remain closed, the advisory read.

(With PTI Inputs)