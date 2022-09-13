Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
'Gaumutra' Sprinkled By Uddhav Thackeray Supporters After Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Event

Maharashtra: The group of Uddhav Thackeray supporters are seen sprinkling gaumutra (cow urine) using lemon leaves at the CM’s venue, the report said.

Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 2:46 pm

The infighting between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions seems to be getting intense with each passing day in Maharashtra as the supporters of Thackeray on Tuesday sprinkled 'gaumutra' (cow urine) at the venue of CM Shinde's event in Aurangabad, the NDTV report said.

According to the report, the group of Thackeray supporters are seen sprinkling cow urine using lemon leaves at the CM’s venue.
There have been frequent clashes between the Thackeray and Shinde group, ever since the later managed a coup in Shiv Sena to take over as CM of the state.

Earlier, Ambadas Danve of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said his party workers poured 'gaumutra' (cow urine) to purify the road after Shinde passed through the route.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Sandipan Bhumre said he was not getting development funds under the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi but CM Eknath Shinde had sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for his constituency Paithan in a short span of time.

The minister for employment guarantee scheme said Paithan got funds of Rs 890 crore for the Bramhagavan water lifting scheme, which will bring 20 thousand hectare of land under irrigation.

"We have got Rs 387 crore for water grid, Rs 52 crore for citrus estate and Rs 100 crore for Paithan town. I was moving with files for two-and-half years (under the MVA government of Uddhav Thackeray) in vain. Shinde gave these funds in a short span," Bhumre claimed.

He also rubbished allegations of Chandrakant Khaire and Ambadas Danve of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena that people were brought to Paithan rally of the CM after paying them money.

(With PTI inputs)     
 

National India Maharashtra Aurangabad Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Cow Urine/Gaumutra
