Zelenskyy Visits UAE For Talks On Regional Security Amid Iranian Threats

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit, noting it as a reflection of the growing ties between the two nations. The leaders agreed to deploy Ukrainian expert teams to collaborate closely with UAE counterparts on air defence and security matters.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
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Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy |
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi during a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

  • The discussions focused on the current regional security situation, Iranian aggression, drone and missile strikes targeting the UAE and other Gulf countries, and their impact on global stability, international navigation, and the world economy.

  • Zelenskyy offered Ukraine’s expertise in air defence and counter-drone technologies, gained from years of defending against Russian attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for high-level talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, focusing on the escalating regional security challenges posed by Iranian aggression.

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders discussed recent Iranian strikes on the UAE and other countries in the region, along with their broader implications for global stability, maritime security, and the world economy. Zelenskyy expressed Ukraine’s readiness to share its hard-earned experience in countering drones and missiles, offering practical support to help protect civilian lives and infrastructure.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit, noting it as a reflection of the growing ties between the two nations. The leaders agreed to deploy Ukrainian expert teams to collaborate closely with UAE counterparts on air defence and security matters.

The visit underscores Ukraine’s expanding diplomatic and security engagement in the Middle East, as Zelenskyy seeks to build partnerships that provide mutual benefits while highlighting the global nature of threats from authoritarian alliances.

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